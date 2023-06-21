Lights Out

× Expand Natural Bridge State Park, one of Virginia’s newest International Dark Sky Parks (Photo courtesy Virginia State Parks)

Dark skies are scarce in the United States, especially east of the Mississippi River, where light pollution hinders views of the cosmos, particularly in urban areas. Nationally, about 99% of the population experiences a phenomenon known as sky glow, the illumination of the evening sky over inhabited areas.

In the United States, there are 85 Dark Sky Parks certified by the International Dark Sky Association, an Arizona-based nonprofit that seeks to preserve the night sky by reducing light pollution. Most of America’s dark sky locations are in the western half of the country. East of the Mississippi River, there are only 23 Dark Sky Parks. Virginia is one of the East’s top spots for stargazers, with five Dark Sky Parks across the state.

Natural Bridge State Park

Located 13 miles southeast of Lexington, Natural Bridge State Park is one of Virginia’s newest International Dark Sky Parks, recognized in 2021. Named for a 215-foot-tall limestone arch over Cedar Creek, the park preserves a gorge now etched with hiking trails. During the day, there are 7 miles of family-friendly trails to explore, including 30-foot Lace Falls and a living history interpretation of a Monacan settlement. While the park closes at dusk, on self-guided Dark Sky Nights (selected Tuesday evenings April 4 to Oct. 31), visitors are allowed to gaze up at the night sky from the Skyline Trail’s overlooks. The park has no overnight accommodations, but nearby Cave Mountain Lake Recreation Area in the George Washington National Forest offers car-accessible campsites.

Sky Meadows State Park

Just east of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Fauquier County, Sky Meadows State Park preserves a patchwork of woodlands and pastures in the Crooked Run Valley. By day, the park offers more than 20 miles of hiking trails, including a 2.3-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail. The park is also a stop on the Virginia Bird & Wildlife Trail, and more than 200 bird species have been observed in the protected area. The park’s backcountry campground offers 15 secluded campsites reached by a mile-long hike from the overnight parking area. Firewood, water and drop toilets are provided at the primitive campground, which offers the opportunity to admire the Milky Way after sunset. Since being certified as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021, the park has partnered with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club to offer events for stargazers. Monthly Astronomy for Everyone programs begin with kid-friendly discussions and include presentations by ambassadors from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and astronomy club members.

Staunton River State Park

Situated 25 miles from the North Carolina border in south-central Virginia, the Dan and Staunton rivers border Staunton River State Park, merging to form 50,000-acre Buggs Island Lake, the largest lake in Virginia. One of Virginia’s original six state parks, Staunton River opened in 1936 — and much of the protected area’s infrastructure was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. The park features more than 15 miles of trails and a disc golf course. Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park, designated in 2015, presents astronomy events year-round. In partnership with the Chapel Hill Astronomical Observational Society, the park hosts star parties in March and October — along with a variety of events, including monthly Stories of the Stars series. Two Newtonian reflector telescopes are available for rent. For stargazers, there’s an open meadow next to the main visitor center, and the park has wooded campsites, cabins and a bunkhouse for groups.

James River State Park

Nestled along the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains about two hours west of Richmond, James River State Park earned a dark sky designation in 2019. The park offers 22 miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers and three freshwater fishing ponds and also features 3 miles of shoreline along the river. Canoe, kayak and tube rentals and a free shuttle service are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. There are cabins and group lodges, plus five different campgrounds throughout the park, including 22 primitive campsites ideal for stargazing. The park also hosts monthly astronomy nights featuring speakers from several astronomy clubs.

Rappahannock County Park

Just outside the historic town of Washington, a hamlet laid out by a 17-year-old George Washington in 1749, Rappahannock County Park earned a dark sky designation in 2019 after a community effort to minimize light pollution. By day, there are trails along the Rush River to walk, plus a playground and basketball and tennis courts. Although the park closes at dusk, on new moon nights through November, sky-watchers can take advantage of the protected area’s views of the Milky Way. While camping is not allowed, the compact park is less than 15 miles east of Shenandoah National Park’s Mathews Arm Campground.

