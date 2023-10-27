Country Roads and Mountain Tunes

× Expand Virginia Creeper Trail (Photo by Sam Dean)

Bristol, tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains where Tennessee meets Southwest Virginia, could easily be overlooked as a travel destination, but if you’re seeking a leisurely break and a step back in time to a city with small-town charms and an abundance of activities, look no further.

Country Roads and Music

About a five-hour drive southwest from Richmond, Bristol is a twin city divided by the Virginia and Tennessee border. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s ideal for leaf peeping in early fall. Outdoors enthusiasts can enjoy scenic walking and biking trails throughout the area. The Mendota Trail is a newly developed 12.5-mile former rail line converted into a trail that runs from Bristol to Mendota with three access points. Sugar Hollow Park on the Virginia side of the border is also a popular recreation area with trails, camping sites, picnic areas, playgrounds, a pool and sports fields. The 34-mile Virginia Creeper Trail is highly recommended by locals for biking or hiking. Access is available at Abingdon, a half-hour north of Bristol, or Damascus, an hour’s drive away.

× Expand Guitars and other items from country music icons are on display at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol. (Photo by Sarah Ann Atkins)

If you enjoy both kinds of music, country and western, you’ll feel at home in Bristol. The city touts itself as “The Birthplace of Country Music” and is also home to a Smithsonian Institution-affiliated museum of the same name. With a mix of permanent and rotating exhibits, The Birthplace of Country Music Museum offers educational and interactive experiences for visitors to explore. Stop in to learn about the area’s musical history and how the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings of local artists galvanized the country music genre.

Visitors can catch a NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway or try their luck at Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, which opened last year and features 870 slot machines and 21 table games. For a more low-key experience, walk the charming downtown district and enjoy its antique shops, clothing boutiques, art galleries and more. Along State Street, you can stand in Virginia and Tennessee at the same time.

× Expand Blackbird Bakery (Photo by Sarah Ann Atkins)

A Bakery, Burgers and Hank Williams

A trip to Bristol is incomplete without a visit to Blackbird Bakery. You’ll often find customers lined up out the door waiting to order a coffee and the shop’s legendary sweets, including doughnuts, dessert bars, pastries, cakes, pies and ice cream.

Bristol’s classic Burger Bar is steps away. The understated diner may not seem like a must-visit restaurant from the outside, but it’s been a staple for fresh and creative burgers since 1942. In addition to its namesake offering, the eatery serves specialty sandwiches and standard diner fare such as fries, hot dogs, salads and milkshakes. Burger Bar is also known for being the last place Hank Williams Sr. was seen alive back in 1952.

Where to Stay

For those looking to stay in the thick of downtown, consider The Bristol Hotel. Built in 1925 as an office space known as the Executive Plaza, it has been restored into a boutique hotel. The decor of its 65 guest rooms offers a modern twist on the original Classic Revival style, and the hotel features a rooftop bar with mountain views and a restaurant featuring locally inspired fare.

About 9 miles northeast of downtown, Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards offers luxurious accommodation in a picturesque setting. Open since 2022, the inn has 28 guest rooms and nine luxury yurts. Visitors can embark on wine tastings and vineyard tours, play golf at neighboring course The Virginian, relax in the infinity pool, and eat at the fine-dining restaurant Hickory. Activities such as catch-and-release fishing, guided hikes, social hours, farm and greenhouse tours, yoga, and target sports are also offered for guests to enhance their stay.

Save the Date

Through Dec. 31: “I’ve Endured: Women in Old Time Music Special Exhibit” at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum showcases country music’s female pioneers. Included with museum admission.