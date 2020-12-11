Battle Plan

× Expand Manassas National Battlefield Park preserves the site of two major Civil War battles. (Photo courtesy Visit Virginia)

Northern Virginia’s Piedmont is richly preserved at Manassas National Battlefield Park. A scene of intense fighting during the Civil War, the park’s peaceful hills and distant mountain views today attract hikers, dog walkers and visitors drawn to its pivotal role in American history. While modern conveniences are nearby, consider combining your visit with a drive to downtown Manassas or a lively venue on its outskirts.

Historic Hills

The First Battle of Manassas, also known as the First Battle of Bull Run, marked the first major land battle of the Civil War. More than 800 soldiers lost their lives there — and both sides lost their illusions of a swift victory ending the conflict. A year later the armies returned for a second battle. Today, 5,000 acres of hills, meadows and ponds are protected by the National Park Service and Manassas Battlefield Trust.

My husband and I started our experience at the Manassas National Battlefield Park visitor center to learn what life was like for local families, enslaved people and soldiers. For children, there are activities to complete to earn a Junior Ranger badge. Visitors can also watch an acclaimed film, peruse exhibits and browse a bookstore. Outside, a pleasant walking loop crosses several points of interest, including the grave of an elderly widow believed to be the war’s first civilian casualty. Check the national park website for updates on pandemic guidelines and openings or closures.

In all, there are 40 miles of trails throughout the park. Horse owners can even BYOE (bring your own equine) on some of them. Driving maps are also available. The American Battlefield Trust provides a guide, the Bull Run Battle App.

Downtown Pleasures

Six miles away is Manassas city, established after the war. We experienced a bit of its past in Historic Manassas, a quaint downtown destination for dining, shopping and sightseeing. Check out the visitor center in the train depot on West Street and, next door, the railroad heritage gallery. Outside the depot, passengers await trains to Washington, D.C., and points beyond. For more local history visit the Manassas Museum across the street. To check on seasonal events, text HOLIDAY to 888-777.

From the visitor center it’s a quick hop over the tracks to local dining options. We ate on the patio of Foster’s Grille and during our walk afterward noted a surprising variety of locally grown restaurants. At Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, patrons were feasting while playing their pick of board games.

Next stop was Harris Pavilion, a hub for outdoor events. Plan to mask up and maintain social distancing. Then we popped into some stores. It was hard to resist the handcrafted candles at Calico Jack’s and decor at The Things I Love before heading home.

Newer Attractions

Along the way we happened by Farm Brew Live, an interesting concept billed as a “destination brewery campus.” It features 2 Silos Brewing Company, a music venue, eateries and a historic barn.

After Sunset

Through Jan. 10: Stay a bit late and check out the 2.5 miles of displays at the Bull Run Festival of Lights at Bull Run Regional Park. It’s a drive-through attraction. $20 per vehicle and up.