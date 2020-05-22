A River Runs Through Them

× Expand Photo by Joanne Williams

If you’re in need of an excursion and want to avoid crowds, there are opportunities for responsible recreation around Petersburg. The lower portion of the Appomattox River from Lake Chesdin to the waterway’s convergence with the James River in Hopewell offers an array of trails and attractions to explore. There are blueways for boaters, uncrowded greenways for hikers and occasionally bikers, and a surprisingly diverse selection of eateries that offer service to go or remain open while maintaining limited-occupancy restrictions.

Petersburg Hikes

Petersburg’s Patton Park, across the Appomattox from Virginia State University in Ettrick, is an enticing starting point for a leisurely river walk. Cross Highway 36 and follow the river upstream along the rapids on a trail that’s fairly flat and open, with modest elevation changes.

Signs in the parking area provide some insights into Petersburg’s riverfront history. You can learn more about the city once the welcome center on the ground floor of the Exchange Building on Bank Street in Petersburg reopens after the pandemic eases. The Greek Revival structure dates from the 1840s and has served a variety of purposes over the years. It’s now home to the city museum. Call 804-835-9630 for updates.

There are exhibits in the back of the welcome center that provide a part of the city’s history, including an exhibit that tells the story of the late civil rights icon Wyatt Tee Walker and another that covers Howard Baugh, a Petersburg native who served in World War II as a pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen.

Eats

For lunch, Nisa Thai opened in February about a block up Sycamore Street from the museum. It’s the second location for Nisa Thai Cuisine; the other is on South Belvidere Street in Richmond. The Petersburg location is housed in a renovated 19th-century structure. They are open for takeout only during the pandemic; call 804-324-4490. Pad Thai with pork and a bowl of tom yum soup make for a tasty and filling meal. A deluxe entree costs more, but it’s large enough for two to share.

Down Sycamore Street is Longstreet’s Deli, which serves up a bit of everything, from soups and salads to steaks. This is also a great place to satisfy a sweet tooth with a sublime slice of cake and a cup of coffee, and the restaurant is limiting occupancy to the mandated 10 or fewer at a time. When pandemic restrictions are lifted, this is a lively place that also features DJs or music performances Thursdays-Saturdays.

Award-winning Saucy’s BBQ off Bollingbrook Street is currently available via to-go service, where you call ahead at 804-504-3075, extension 1, and they take your order curbside to your car. Call when you get there and describe your ride. Try the pulled pork, or get a slab of ribs; the dry seasoning stands on its own, though their sauce is sublime. Its open, industrial dining room is well worth your visit after pandemic restrictions are eased.

× Expand Photo by Daniel Jones

Getting to the Point

There’s more to explore downstream, including Appomattox River Regional Park in Prince George County and City Point in Hopewell. The regional park is off River Road, behind the Riverside Regional Jail. Its trail along the riverbank features an overlook where you can watch boats on the river and vehicles crossing the Appomattox on the I-295 bridge. Trails are short and well-marked, and they feature modest elevation changes as you cross gullies and climb the riverbank There are also fitness stations and a kayak launch site, as well as ample benches where you can sit and enjoy the wildlife.

City Point served as Union Gen.Ulysses S. Grant’s headquarters during the Civil War, and it’s a great place to stroll the grounds and enjoy the views while learning some history from a network of interpretive signs.

If you worked up an appetite, visit Rosa’s Italian Ristorante. In business since 1976, it’s a comfortable, casual bistro with an extensive menu featuring traditional pasta, pizza and other Italian staples, as well as subs, salads, steaks and seafood. They have a drive-through service window that is open during pandemic restrictions as of late March.

A River Guide

You can learn more about recreational opportunities along the Appomattox River and how you can help promote its health and preservation through the Friends of the Lower Appomattox. FOLAR is a nonprofit that seeks to conserve and protect the river. There’s a detailed map available at its website that serves as a guide to river recreation sites.