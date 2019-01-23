The Full Effect

× Expand Ivy Mazza performs a microblading procedure at Atelier Brow Design. (Photo courtesy Atelier Brow Design)

If eyes are windows into the soul, the brows are certainly the frames, offering structure to the face and accentuating your look. Eyebrow shapes change as fashion dictates, so there is great news for the over-plucked masses. Microblading is one option for the sparsely browed. No messy brow kits or YouTube tutorials required.

In microblading, organic pigment is implanted to the brow to enhance shape and fullness. Unlike permanent makeup, microblading lasts only one to three years, allowing flexibility in changing your look as styles change.

Ivy Mazza, a cosmetic tattooer and owner of Atelier Brow Design, says that she loves microblading because it adds value to her customers’ lives by improving their daily appearance, which helps their self esteem. “We all survived the late 1990s through mid-2000s, where everyone over-plucked for a thin brow,” she says. “Now that thicker brows are in, it’s cool that we have something we can do to restore the look.”

Marcie Luton, an aesthetician and microblading artist employed at Richmond Plastic Surgeons, has been performing the procedure since 2016. “The pigment doesn’t go as deep as a machine tattoo, so it offers a more natural effect and allows you to change the look, unlike a permanent tattoo,” she says.

During the initial consultation, Luton reviews her portfolio, discusses the process and aftercare, and sometimes does a sketch of the design.

Dorian Barranti, a hairstylist in Midlothian, noticed the trend a few years ago and was interested in having it done when she learned that Luton, a client, performed the service. “I like the shape of my eyebrows, but there were areas I wished were more dense and filled in,” she says. “Since I have tattoos, it wasn’t a scary concept, and knowing Marcie personally made it easier to try. The pain during the process was minimal because she uses a numbing agent beforehand.”

Microblading takes about two hours and costs $500 to $800, which usually includes the initial consultation, the first session and a perfecting session about five weeks later. “You never want to rush the process,” Luton says. “The numbing and sketching takes the longest, while the microblading is usually the shortest part of the appointment.”

Barranti says that following the aftercare instructions for your eyebrows is vital. “They were a little tender the first day, kind of like a scrape, but after that, it was just a little itchy, like a scab healing,” she says.

Luton says touch-ups are generally required every one to three years. “It’s best to touch up after one year to keep them sharp, fresh and clean,” she says.

Barranti is pleased with her results and has even gone for an additional touch-up because she likes the effect and wants to maintain it. “It’s a financial investment for sure, but it’s also an investment in shortening my morning routine.”

Mazza suggests that consumers should do their research in choosing a microblading artist. “Make sure the facility is clean and that the artist has been trained in a reputable place,” she says. “Make sure you like the style of their work so that their style vibes with yours.”

Luton cautions that it’s not for everyone. “If you have an immune disorder, diabetes or recently finished chemotherapy, you should talk with a doctor first.”