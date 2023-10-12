Threads of Creativity

× Expand Sandra Sisisky, owner of West End Needlepoint (Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston)

The vision behind West End Needlepoint in Henrico County is to create a community where self-expression flourishes through needlepoint and threading.

West End Needlepoint opened July 5 at 10440 Ridgefield Parkway. Owner Sandra Sisisky says she aimed to transform the 4,000-square-foot space into a secure, inspiring place for both devoted thread enthusiasts and novices to embark on their artistic quests.

To bolster this endeavor, the company is launching a range of classes through its website to serve as portals to a realm of threads, techniques and artistic forms achievable through needlepoint.

The shop caters to an array of interests, including threading hand-painted canvases, intricate stitching and basket-weaving with vibrant hues. The color palette expands into a mesmerizing tapestry of textures and shades.

The COVID-19 pandemic ignited a fresh interest in needle arts among younger generations, and Sisisky aims to fan these flames of enthusiasm. She says that she wants to “shape West End Needlepoint into a sanctuary of relaxation and unbridled creativity.”