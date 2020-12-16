Warm Winter Bath

×

Clockwise from left: The Five Minute Journal, Paper Source, $24.95 | Roote vegan body lotion stress relief, Mamie’s Apothecary, $20 | Faux-fur slippers, Relics to Rhinestones, $39 | Soak with lavender and basil, APOTHEC, $13 | elizabethW lavender exfoliating pouch, Gild and Ash, $12 | Locally handcrafted herbal dream bath with hops and lavender, Laura’s Botanicals, laurasbotanicals.com, $8 | Spa Room white onyx essential oil diffuser, Mamie’s Apothecary, $49.99 | Purification body scrub with lavender & geranium, APOTHEC, $28 | Mixture body oil mist in sea salt, Gild and Ash, $25 | Eucopia blend with eucalyptus, lavender, mint and lemon, CaryTown Teas, $16/2 ounces