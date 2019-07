× Expand Photo by Nicole Cohen

In January, Helen Pearce went to a store that was closing to buy some shelving, but she ended up buying the business instead.

Pearce bought Twig, 6112-B Lakeside Ave., from Jennifer Saunders, and reopened the space in May. She kept the name, along with the focus on local makers that Twig is known for. The store features art, clothing, home decor, jewelry and gifts.

“It’s artistic, colorful, fun, a little quirky,” says Pearce. “It’s gifts with character.”