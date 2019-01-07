Keeping up With the Trends

× Expand Kim Moody (Photo by Nicole Adele)

Kim Moody has relocated her Richmond store Trend, a gifts, clothing and accessories boutique, from Carytown to 5021 Huguenot Road in the River Road Shopping Center II. Moody and her husband, Andrew, opened the new location in August.

“The [move] was a good one for us,” Kim says. “We fall into that demographic with that same customer base that’s already there.”

The 4,500-square-foot space is twice the size of the previous Richmond location. It also has six fitting rooms with large, three-sided mirrors, as well as a sitting area. Customers will find an expanded selection of items geared toward tweens and teens, toys and men’s gifts and apparel.