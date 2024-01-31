Garden, Home and Gifts

× Expand Photo courtesy The Mercantile at Three Crosses

Michelle and John Davenport, the co-owners of Powhatan’s Three Crosses Distilling Company and its in-house pub, The Table at Three Crosses, have debuted their latest business venture, The Mercantile. A garden, home and gift retailer, the shop specializes in cookware and drinkware, artisanal soaps, home decor, and jewelry. In addition to selling products, they also host interactive workshops where patrons can make wreaths, fall door baskets and charcuterie boards.

The Mercantile at Three Crosses is located at the distillery and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.