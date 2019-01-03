Tried and New (to You)

× Expand Sydney Lester at The Broad workspace and social club || THE LOOK: earrings, Sun & Selene (local); secondhand top, J. Crew; cuff, Young Frankk (local); Frame jeans, Clementine; Jimmy Choo shoes, Baggio Consignment (Photo by Sarah Walor)

Sydney Lester is a personal stylist who aims to inspire other women to grow confidence in their own fashion with the help of vintage statement pieces mixed with minimal basics. Lester’s fashion journey started with digging through thrift store finds as a teenager. In 2009, she started a blog, Chic Stripes, to give style advice.

Below, Lester shares her top shopping tips to update your closet thoughtfully in the New Year.

× Expand Sweater by Madewell, Clementine; jean jacket, H&M; jeans by Frame, Clementine; coat by Elie Tahari, Clothes Mentor Short Pump; pumps by Kate Spade, Clementine; earrings by Molly Virginia Made, Rosewood Clothing Co. (Photo by Erin Edgerton)

Choose textures, not prints

A key tip for building a sustainable wardrobe is to bypass prints in favor of solid neutral items. Look for textured pieces like chunky knits, ribbing, denim, leather or suede accents (faux works too!). This gives a solid piece interest while keeping it wearable and easy to pair with other items already in your closet.

Look for layers

Adding layer-able pieces is the fastest way to expand your wardrobe without constantly buying new pieces. Vests, sleeveless sweaters, turtlenecks or a white button down can be combined in a myriad of ways to create interesting outfits with just a few pieces.

Alligator cuff by Barry Kieselstein-Cord, Baggio Consignment (Photo by Erin Edgerton)

Add in classics

For winter, get a good classic coat that is slightly oversized. This is a piece that will last decades and the fit allows you to still wear your coziest sweaters or layer up. Here you can get fun with prints or colors (think gray, camel, or even forest green, deep purple or maroon).

Buy statement accessories

Look for accessories like a cuff, scarf, bag, or fun shoe that pops against your solid neutrals and can be worn with multiple items.