Roll Out, Roll Out

Top shelf (from left): Rectangular marble tray with gold handles, Ruth & Ollie, $153; copper mugs, Ladles & Linens, $15.95 each; faceted cocktail shaker in stainless steel, Mongrel, $34.95; 4-in-1 bar tool in stainless steel, Gild and Ash, $3; bourbon-infused honey by Cloister Honey, Mongrel, $17.95

Middle shelf (from left): Glassware and caddy, Relics to Rhinestones, $24/set; bar spoon, Ladles & Linens, $8.95; ice bucket in hammered stainless steel, Ladles & Linens, $59.95; large cage compote, Gild and Ash, $48

Bottom shelf (from left): Gold ceramic lemons, Gild and Ash, small $18, large $24; assorted cocktail books (“Winter Drinks: 70 Essential Cold-Weather Cocktails,” Mongrel, $19.95, “The Art of the Bar Cart: Styling & Recipes,” Crème de la Crème, $22.95, “Craft Cocktails: Seasonally Inspired Drinks & Snacks From Our Sipping Room,” Mongrel, $20, “The Curious Bartender Volume 1: The Artistry and Alchemy of Creating the Perfect Cocktail,” Ladles & Linens, $24.95, “The Monocle Guide to Drinking & Dining,” Crème de la Crème, $60); 7-piece decanter set, Bridget Beari Home Store, $95/set; silver tray, Bridget Beari Home Store, $69

Bar cart: Julien bar cart, Ruth & Ollie, $1,763