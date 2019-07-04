Art Under the Stars

× Expand Photo by Randolph Focus

An art-centric, family-friendly market is livening up Shockoe Bottom nightlife. The Richmond Night Market began in April at the 17th Street Market. It’s held from 5 to 10 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through December and showcases various artists.

There’s also music, art experiences for all ages and collaborations with organizations including Art 180 and Studio Two Three. Adrienne Johnson and Melody Short, co-founders of Artisan Café, created the monthly event.

“We have a lot of programming as far as festivals in Richmond,” Short says. “We thought it was important for a festival market to be more inclusive and to be more representative of the people who eat, play and sleep here.”