Fresh Waters

× Expand Photo courtesy Reefology RVA

Caleb Kilgore has moved his saltwater aquarium store, Reefology RVA, to 1561 N. Parham Road after his former landlord sold the building that housed his prior location at 11900 Hull Street Road. Reefology carries everything from tanks to a variety of saltwater aquatic life. Services include installation, maintenance and tank relocation, and they also offer touch tanks for parties, allowing kids to learn about ocean life.

“It’s hard for us to say no to anything aquarium-related,” Kilgore says. “We just tackle it, and we’re always up for the opportunity.”

Kilgore is also bringing on a new partner, Kole Elkin, whom he says has been instrumental in growing the business, which first opened in September 2020.