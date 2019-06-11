× Expand Photo courtesy Pop City

Commonwealth Vintage, a small retail shop connected to hair salon Belle & Beau Co. in the Museum District, now has its own space and a new name: Pop City. It opened in March at 106 W. Broad St., bringing its vintage apparel and accessories to Jackson Ward.

The shop is rooted in pop culture, with fun, nostalgic vintage T-shirts, denim, video games, cassettes and vinyl. Co-owners Tiffany Browning and Keith Goldsmith also own Belle & Beau and a second salon, Meridian Hair.

The couple, who are engaged, are cognizant of the impact of clothing waste on the environment. “We’re giving a second life back to things,” Browning says.

The shop is open Thursdays-Sundays. Find Pop City on Instagram at @popcity.shop.