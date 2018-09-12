Wearing Well

× Expand Photo courtesy On U

After 16 years in their Patterson Avenue space, Donna and Greg Silvestri have opened a retail location of their handmade jewelry business, On U, at 5707 Grove Ave.

“We already have a customer base, but [the new space] has allowed customers to rediscover us, and new customers are now finding us,” Greg says.

The store features woven jewelry created by Donna, incorporating found pieces from their travels, including Roman coins from Italy, a pendant from London and an elephant charm from India. In keeping with the upcycling aspect of the business, the new space also features vintage pieces, home goods, accessories and gifts, some created by local artists. Handcraft classes may be offered soon in the shop as well.