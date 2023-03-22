Artistic Expression

× Expand John T. Crutchfield strums one of his Fender electric guitar designs in front of Artemis Gallery.

At an art show in January in Boca Raton, Florida, artist John T. Crutchfield keeps a count clicker on him. He tallies 649 visitors in one day at his booth, which is filled with colorful mixed media creations from necklaces to switch plates. People stop and say hello and chat with Crutchfield about his metal and fiberglass jewelry and decor; many are drawn to an old Fender Stratocaster guitar that he’s given a new kaleidoscopic finish, resulting in a work of art sure to add intrigue to any home.

“There is nothing more exciting than seeing somebody in a really bad mood come into your booth, and all of a sudden, their eyes pop out of their head, and they go, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in my life,’ ” Crutchfield says.

Handmade cuff bracelets from Metallic Art Graphics, $85-$150

The Richmond resident is the owner of Artemis Gallery at 1601 W. Main St. in the Fan. In partnership with his wife, Sharon Kronstedt, the couple create wearable and displayable artwork. Under their business, Metallic Art Graphics, the duo offer handmade jewelry, sculptures and clocks online (metallicartgraphics.com) and at art shows along the East Coast. Gaining popularity in Florida, Crutchfield says the state inspired his recently released designs that incorporate brighter colors and exotic patterns. He and Kronstedt create pieces using materials including brass and fiberglass, using a technique that Crutchfield developed as an art student at Virginia Commonwealth University. Some of the newer designs reflect art history, with an inlay of paintings and imagery from artists including Picasso, Botticelli, Monet and Van Gogh.

While Artemis has been open for more than 25 years, Crutchfield began creating under Metallic Art Graphics several years prior, honing his craft and developing his technique over the decades. While he sells some of his own art in the gallery, its stock is more a collection of international craftwork artists.

Describing his line, Crutchfield shares that his fantasy imagery concept utilizes cost-effective materials without expensive stones, making it more affordable for the general public. “Our niche is accessibility,” he says of the business. Prices vary based on the design. Jewelry pieces range from $25 to $150, frames start at $85, and switch plates range from $45 to $145. Commissions are also available.

For Crutchfield, creating is his passion, but he also understands the role art plays in providing comfort. “I love doing the work I do. I love doing art shows. It’s just the world around me is going to hell,” he says. “It’s really challenging to look at the broader picture out there, and you see so much suffering going on, but the thing about art is it’s a form of entertainment. People really love looking at art because it takes them away from all that horrible news.”