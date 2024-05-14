You’ve Got It Made

× Expand Make or Made founder Tanairi Gonzalez

For hobbyists, turning a creative passion into a self-sustaining business is a journey full of hurdles. At Make or Made, founder Tanairi Gonzalez wants to help crafters and small businesses clear those barriers and turn their vision into reality.

Located at 2100 W. Cary St. is divided in two: a retail section in the front and a creative studio in the back. The idea, according to Gonzalez, is to provide a space where artists and professionals can use supplies they need and access equipment to perfect their products.

“Ultimately, both sides are just making things easier and more accessible for people,” Gonzalez says.

In the front, guests can snag supplies for making jewelry, macrame, drinkware and more, as well as a host of recycled packing and shipping materials. There’s also a selection of already-made goods from local makers.

In the back are tools and machines to turn those raw materials into ready-to-sell custom stickers, ornaments and anything else a designer can infuse with their artistry.

Make or Made's storefront features ready-made goods from local artisans.

Gonzalez’s idea for Make or Made stemmed from frustrations she encountered for the past eight years as a solo business owner, designing pottery and hand-stamped goods. “I felt like Richmonders needed a space where they can access the equipment to diversify their income and not feel like they have to spend thousands of dollars,” she says. “I don’t like seeing artists struggle to make their things and make money, because I went through that.”

Make or Made’s end-to-end ethos also applies to amateurs. The store offers monthly classes to introduce craft-curious locals to the range of consumer goods the shop can produce. Group and solo workshops start at $20 per person. Employees walk students through designing and crafting custom tote bags, wall clocks, rubber stamps and much more.

Gonzalez also provides memberships that start at $9 per hour or $79 a month, with the intention of cultivating a community where local artists can inspire each other. “I wanted to have more fun with what I was doing and have in-person interactions with creators and customers, rather than just fulfilling an Etsy order,” she says. “That’s what we’re here to do in Richmond.”