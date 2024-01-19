Second Nature

× Expand LoveLey’s Hair specializes in the care of natural curls and hair textures.

Going natural can be more involved than just trying out a new style, but with Haley Smith, owner and cosmetology instructor at LoveLey’s Hair, it doesn’t have to be. In October, LoveLey’s opened its new location at Stony Point Fashion Park, furthering its goal of helping Richmonders who want to learn how to work with natural curls and hair textures.

Haley Smith, owner of LoveLey’s Hair

LoveLey’s, which was founded in 2017 and opened its first salon in August 2018 on Forest Hill Avenue, aims to provide education for anyone who wants to learn more about naturally curly hair. As well as cuts and color appointments, the salon offers monthly classes in person and online to customers and salon professionals to learn about natural hair care.

Before opening her salon, Smith says, she had never intended to specialize. “It chose me. I was doing all hair types because I didn’t want limitations,” she says. “Learning how to curly cut opened me up to something new.”

Most cosmetology students are taught how to chemically treat hair but learn little about caring for hair in its natural state. In the course of developing her skills, Smith noticed a growing interest in natural hair care. “I found a lot of clients want this, and that’s when I got purposeful.”

The best place to start is with communication, she says. The salon’s consultations are a popular way to ease in to changing up your style. “A lot of consultations turn into appointments.”

They get emotional when they learn this is possible, easy and attractive. —Haley Smith, owner and cosmetology instructor at LoveLey’s Hair

At first, she explains, “most people are nervous because they don’t know what to expect.” She cites fear of the unknown as a reason many avoid making the leap to scheduling that first visit. “Many learn enough during the consultation to begin at home even if they don’t make an appointment for service right away.” She offers step-by-step instruction and prescribes the proper at-home care that clients can take home to use and support their efforts.

It’s personal for Smith. “I’d been told my hair type ‘wouldn’t do that.’ Now that I know more, my hair doesn’t have to take five hours.” Smith’s passion for sharing her skills and knowledge expands as she sees the impact it’s having on the community. “They get emotional when they learn this is possible, easy and attractive.”