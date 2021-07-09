Love Reigns

× Expand Photo courtesy Rainraps

Inspired by local artist Sunny Stack Goode’s mission to promote well-being, Rainraps rain-repellent apparel has launched a line featuring Goode’s designs. The wraps incorporate the word “love,” mirroring Goode’s LOVEVOLVE art and accessories collection. Rainraps began partnering with artists about a year ago, and Goode’s message of strength and growth caught the attention of company president Stacy Struminger.

“We were really looking for a local Richmond artist … so we met with Sunny,” Struminger says. “We just had such a love for each other and each other’s products, so it was kind of a match made in heaven.”

A percentage of sales from the LOVE collection wraps, which run $68 each, benefits the One Love Foundation, an organization that promotes healthy relationship education and counseling for youth.