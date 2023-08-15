Eclectic Finds

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Kismet Market RVA debuted a mix of homemade goods by local artists and makers in August 2022, when it appeared on 17th Street in Shockoe Bottom. The pop-up art market gained popularity via social media and word of mouth and has become a biweekly fixture around Richmond.

“My first market had about a dozen artists and makers,” says Kay Scarborough, who runs the not-for-profit operation. “Since then, I’ve worked with about a thousand different people.”

On Aug. 26, the market will sell works by 55 print artists at Starr Hill Brewery, and an Aug. 31 appearance is scheduled at Richbrau Brewing Co. The following month, among other events, Kismet Market RVA will pop up at Hardywood West Creek and Trapezium Brewing Company on Sept. 21 and 24, respectively.

