Mandy Edwards of Jean Theory curates upscale denim, blending comfort and design. (Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston)

A purveyor of premium denim for women has joined Richmond’s Westhampton neighborhood. Jean Theory opened its first Richmond location at 5708 Patterson Ave. in early November. The store, which originated in Charlottesville in 2009, is also under fresh ownership. Richmond native Mandy Edwards acquired the business in April from Laura Van Camp after considering owning a boutique for years.

“I kicked around the idea of opening a women’s retail boutique, and my husband encouraged me, but I couldn’t decide on a focus,” Edwards says. After struggling to find jeans for herself and learning that Van Kamp was interested in restructuring the business, Edwards’ focus soon became clear. Months later, after looking for a brick-and-mortar storefront, the new home of Jean Theory also became clear.

“I know there’s a market for [Jean Theory],” Edwards says. “Life happens in jeans. If you walk down the street or look around, everybody is in jeans.”

Housed in the former McHugh’s Restorations space, the store neighbors other retailers such as Bella Bridesmaids, Jermies Needlepoint & Linens, and Rick’s Custom Frame and Gallery. In addition to denim from designer brands including Citizens of Humanity, Hudson, Joe’s Jeans, Pistola and more, the retailer sells elevated basics, including T-shirts and sweaters.

The company’s large volume and eclectic brands set Jean Theory apart, Edwards says. “Right now, in the store, we have close to 50 styles across all the brands on the denim wall. My goal is to [carry] what you would wear and feel comfortable wearing.”

Jean Theory wants to provide professional advice when it comes to helping customers select jeans. “Our focus is on helping you find your perfect fit,” Edwards says. “People have been coming in saying, ‘We’re so glad you’re here; we needed this.’”