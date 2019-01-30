× Expand A card from the Maiden Maxwell stationery line (Photo courtesy House of Floralie)

KK Harris, owner of the House of Floralie boutique at 1006 Lafayette St., has created a stationery line named Maiden Maxwell. The name is a play on the words “made in” and the street where Harris lives, and its 75 styles of cards will be unveiled Feb. 3-6 at the 2019 National Stationery Show in New York.

“I love illustration so much, and I wanted a way to express that creativity,” Harris says.

She will have three collections within the brand: a hand-lettered print with a vintage aesthetic and witty sayings, cards with patterned prints, and cards featuring her watercolor paintings of historical figures. The cards are blank on the inside, and prices start at $5. Some designs are already available at House of Floralie and online at floralie.com. The full line will be available sometime after the show.