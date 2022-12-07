Holiday Cheers

Holidays are right around the corner, and nothing is more fun than celebrating with those closest to you. Here are some items to help you create the perfect party — from tabletop decorations to guest gifts made here in RVA, we have you covered. Cheers!
Sparkle palm star garland, Ten Thousand Villages, $15.99
Virginia ornament by Bear Ceramics, Alma’s, $10
Barga taper candle holders, Pottery Barn, set of three $129
Optical gold champagne flute, Crème de la Crème, $26
Ibsen brass cheese tools, Someday, set of three, $35
Extra-small Unico cutting board, Crème de la Crème, $160
White striped jute gift bag, Ten Thousand Villages, $6.74
Shagreen bar cart, Fraîche, $1,930
Sparklettes, $15 each, and wish paper, $7.50 each, Gild and Ash