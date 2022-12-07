Holiday Cheers

Stylish gear and gifts to celebrate a festive season

by

Holidays are right around the corner, and nothing is more fun than celebrating with those closest to you. Here are some items to help you create the perfect party — from tabletop decorations to guest gifts made here in RVA, we have you covered. Cheers!

×

1 of 9

Living_Style_SparklePalm_TenThousandVillages_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Sparkle palm star garland, Ten Thousand Villages, $15.99

×

2 of 9

Living_Style_BearCeramicsOrnaments_Almas_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Virginia ornament by Bear Ceramics, Alma’s, $10

×

3 of 9

Living_Style_Candlesticks_PotteryBarn_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Barga taper candle holders, Pottery Barn, set of three $129

×

4 of 9

Living_Style_ChampagneFlute_CremedelaCreme_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Optical gold champagne flute, Crème de la Crème, $26

×

5 of 9

Living_Style_CheeseTools_SomedayShop_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Ibsen brass cheese tools, Someday, set of three, $35

×

6 of 9

Living_Style_CuttingBoard_CremedelaCreme_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Extra-small Unico cutting board, Crème de la Crème, $160

×

7 of 9

Living_Style_GiftBag_TenThousandVillages_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

White striped jute gift bag, Ten Thousand Villages, $6.74

×

8 of 9

Living_Style_ShagreenBarCart_Fraiche_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Shagreen bar cart, Fraîche, $1,930

×

9 of 9

Living_Style_Sparklettes_Gild&Ash_COURTESY_rp1222.jpg

Sparklettes, $15 each, and wish paper, $7.50 each, Gild and Ash