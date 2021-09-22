Helping Hemp

× Expand Photo courtesy Kame Naturals

Dissatisfied with the quality of CBD products and lack of ingredient transparency he found on the market, Reed Anderson decided to create his own. Partnering with longtime friend, Cam Trickey — who owns farmland in Goochland — they developed Kame Naturals. From seed to shelf, they use sustainable, clean manufacturing processes completed within 40 miles of the farm.

Offerings include Citrus Mint CBD Oil, Five Leaf Relief Hemp Salve and Charcoal Hemp Bar soap.

“Our goal with Kame Naturals was to bring the purest and most honest and most effective products, Anderson says.”

Available locally at Ellwood Thompson’s, Blossom and Mamie’s Apothecary and online at kamenaturals.com.