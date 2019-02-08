Head-to-Toe Pop

It’s difficult to define Richmond’s sense of style. Our city is a blend of juxtapositions: classic architecture and contemporary buildings, come-heres and from-heres, 9-to-5-ers and entrepreneurs. Suits and distressed denim walk the same sidewalks. One thing Richmond fashion isn’t: boring. Personal style is taken very seriously. As Kim Young, a social worker and one of our style icons, says, “It’s a tagline for your life.”

× Expand (Photo by Alexandre Ames)

Marcel Ames

Founder of accessories brand X of Pentacles

How did you develop your sense of style?

My dad was my first inspiration. He grew up in New York. He always had tailored clothing. He also had some my grandfather’s old jackets. I would wear some of his clothes. Around 2010, I went to work for a really well-known clothing store called Paul Stuart in New York. There, I polished my sense of style, and I was exposed to higher-end products.

What are your favorite colors to wear and why?

I’ve always been a sucker for blue. With shirts, for example, where one person would wear a white shirt, I wear a blue shirt.

How would you describe your style?

Neapolitan. It’s a lot more relaxed. It’s a tailored aesthetic, but still something that is approachable. ... I’ve also been really into the word “sprezzatura.” It, to me, means understated elegance.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

For shoes, Rider Boots. I think Ledbury makes the best shirts if you can go with their bespoke program.

If Richmond were an outfit, what would it be?

For men, I would say a Patagonia vest, flannel shirt, khakis and cowboy boots. And for the girls, a Lilly Pulitzer top, tassel earrings, Spanx and ankle boots with a Cuban heel.

× Expand (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

Kasfia Rashid

Owner, K.A.S.H. Accounting

How did you develop your sense of style?

I didn’t have a sense of style until I was 35. Until then, I had been an accountant in a corporate environment. When I had my son, who just turned 4, that’s when I decided to make the switch and start my own business. Because of my business, I am my product.

How does color play into how you get dressed?

I have brand colors. My colors are pink, maroon and white, and maybe some deep purple. When I’m presenting, I’m wearing one of those colors. In my profession, consistency is key. First impression counts, but so does the 10th, 20th and 40th.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I have one jewelry store where I get my jewelry, Sassy Jones Boutique. You could get your own private shopping appointment and go into her store, and it’s just you and her.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

Goodwill is my favorite place to shop. I love thrift shops. That is my accountant secret to having an almost constantly changing wardrobe.

If Richmond were an outfit, what would it be?

For sure, it has a hat.

× Expand (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

Peter Larsen

Senior business improvement specialist with Cobb Technologies

How did you develop your sense of style?

I am a sales professional who believes in making an impact wherever I go. I like to walk in to the room and have the entire room light up when I come in. I use clothing as one of my methods to do that.

How does color play into how you get dressed?

I do pick color by what kind of day it’s going to be. If it’s going to be a gloomy, rainy day, I’ll intentionally wear a brighter shirt and a brighter tie. I bring the sunshine wherever I go.

What are your favorite colors to wear and why?

Green. I love Tiffany Blue, pink, red. I don’t have very many dark colors. I own a few dark suits only for certain occasions. Everything has light to it.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

I own a lot of Peter Blair ties. Each one has a business message. For example, one has hippopotamuses that are sinking below the surface of the water. I wear that tie and use them to tell my story, for example: “At Cobb Technologies, we help lift you up out of the mire of expensive technologies.”

× Expand (Courtesy Patti Ryan)

Patti Ryan

Owner, Patti Ryan Design

How did you develop your sense of style?

There was the era of hippies and psychedelic colors. I was drawn to those. I remember the first outfit I got on my 13th birthday — it was orange and striped. I absolutely loved that color and wearing it.

How does color play into how you get dressed?

When I help clients today in decorating, I always watch what they’re wearing. If they’re having difficulty gravitating toward a color, I suggest they look at their closet. If I’m going to present to a client, and I know what colors I’m presenting, I will wear one of those colors.

Do you have a favorite color to wear?

I would say an aqua blue. I feel really pretty in that.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

My No. 1 is Anthropologie. I love Nellie George and Need Supply, too. The Phoenix is always interesting. I will also popinto Saks.

If Richmond were an outfit, what would it be?

I am seeing very casual actually — some really tight blue jeans and boots or tennis shoes. I’m seeing a really cool colorful shirt with either a really awesome jacket or sweater. It’s an uptown casual look. If you have a beard, that’s even better.

× Expand (Courtesy Myke Metzger)

Myke Metzger

Author, entrepreneur, founder of digital marketing agency RVA Social

How did you develop your sense of style?

In my early 20s, I was a bartender. I never considered how people perceived me. At 24, I got into sales and marketing, and that changed. I began trying to shift the first impression I left on people. When I did have anextra $100, I would go invest in my wardrobe instead of goingto the bar. I started to learn I could put in a decent amount of effort to look sharp and well-groomed and change the outcome of some of these meetings.

What are your favorite colors to wear and why?

I really like royal blue. I feel like it’s very professional. It makes me think of a consultant, an adman, a public figure. Especially in entrepreneurship, I think it’s an iconic color.

How does your day-to-day professional life impact your style?

My style is actually very seasonal. During the summer, if the weather is nice, I’m dressed up every day. During the winter, I’m more street casual. That’s because during the summer, my office is more busy.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I get a lot of inspiration from traveling and music.

If Richmond were an outfit, what would it be?

I feel like if Richmond were an outfit, I don’t know if I’d wear it. It would be covered in food and beer.

× Expand (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

Kim Young

Licensed clinical social worker with Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

How did you develop your sense of style?

I’ve always had a spirit of someone from the East Coast, even though I was raised on the West Coast. My style has always been very thrifted. At a young age, I fell in love with the thrift store. I didn’t grow up with much. My mom would say, “Let’s go treasure hunting.”

How would you describe your style?

I joke and say I’m a mix of John Mayer, Mos Def and Tracee Ellis Ross.

How does your day-to-day professional life impact your style?

I am a clinical social worker in the city of Richmond. I work with some of the most beautiful young people who are court-involved. ... The population I work with allows me to play with my wardrobe. Some days I have to go to court, and other days I get to wear a hat and some jeans and boots.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

The Salvation Army on Wednesdays, because it’s 50 percent off.

How would you describe Richmond’s overall style personality?

Richmond is a very unique place. It doesn’t know if it’s in the South or the North, and I’m appreciative of that. Richmond style is a mix-up of all the places and all the things. That allows folks like myself who are not from here to find their place.

× Expand (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

Reggie Gordon

Richmond’s deputy chief administrative officer for human services

How did you develop your sense of style?

I’m a lawyer. When I went to my first job, I was told to wear dark blue, gray suits, and your overcoat was a London Fog. After a little while, I said, “This is boring.” I like brown. My favorite color is burnt orange. I wore a brown suit to work. I held my breath. I didn’t get fired. Then people started to compliment me. Then I realized I had power with my style. I didn’t have to follow a script.

How does color play into how you get dressed?

I want clothes that make me feel approachable and not too stiff. I think color helps send that message.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

I go to Bygones in Carytown. It’s hard to go to retail stores to find quirky and bold colors in a professional style. I found that vintage usually does the trick. I also like Franco’s. I will also go to Goodwill and find that suit or jacket that someone has given away because they think, “Who would wear this?”

If Richmond werean outfit, what would it be?

In my perspective, Richmond would have on a bowtie. I see a colorful bow tie in a dark-colored, tailored suit. Richmond presents as a historical, cultured environment, but there’s a pop in there. Even if it’s tied up, there’s still this pop.

× Expand (Photo by Sarah Walor)

Kim Vincze

Owner, Verve Home Furnishings

How did you develop your sense of style?

My mother was a bit of a clotheshorse. She was always shopping at La Vogue, a store in Azalea Mall. We had quite a few women in the family. Women from the South always dressed up to go to town on Saturday to shop. I grew up in that Southern way of wanting to dress up and look my best all the time.

Do you have a favorite color to wear?

I was a brunette until four years ago. I had breast cancer. My hair grew back gray. My hairdresser said, “Let’s go blonde.” My wardrobe changed when I went from being a brunette to being a blonde. I love striking colors like an emerald green.

How would you describe your style?

I am an eclectic dresser. I love the ’70s style of dress. I love the bell bottoms, the big bell sleeves, that whole look. We do a mod look at the store, so it fits in well.

Where is your favorite place to shop in Richmond?

When I can, I love to hit Baggio for consignment. Then there’s Roan. I’ve known Hank for many years. I love Frances Kahn. Of course, who doesn’t love Saks? I love to hit places like Free People for something funky every now and then.

*Interviews condensed