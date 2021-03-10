Growth Spurt

More than 270,000 children live in metro Richmond — that translates into a lot of books, booties, boxcars and batteries to buy each year. Teachers, parents, aunts, grandpas and godmothers have a fortunate collection of places to find the perfect outfit and gifts for the tots, toddlers and teens of RVA. The area’s offerings swing between the traditional — seersucker bloomer sets and wooden tool sets — to the progressive — sustainable sunnies and books about mindfulness.

1Z 2Z 3Z

401 Libbie Ave., 1z2z3zshop.com

This classic kids shop showcases hard-to-find, high-end apparel, accessories, toys, gifts and decor for infants to 4-year-olds. Along rows of bloomer sets, crib shoes and footies, you can find adorable birthday gifts like a gray birthday bib by Sweet Wink ($18). The phrase “Eat Cake” runs across the front for a festive touch. For play, owner Lief Anne Stiles stocks her shop with nostalgic toy sets like the Moulin Roty Tool Box Set ($40).

× Expand Photo courtesy Clara B

Clara B

5716 Patterson Ave., clarab.com

New owner and recent VCU graduate Sarah Nathanson says “tweenaged” girls are often struggling with their changing bodies but are excited to learn how to express themselves through style. Opened in 2016 by original owner Alleta Tate, Clara B stocks fashion and comfort-forward apparel for girls age 8 to 13. The Chloe Snow white-denim jeans ($69) feature a familiar “adult” silhouette yet are made for a small frame and flex for lots of movement. To showcase their personality, girls reach for stackable Pura Vida woven bracelets and mood rings.

Little Nomad

104 W. Broad St., littlenomadshop.com

“My wife has been a teacher for many years,” says owner Anthony Bryant about his wife and co-owner, Nora. “When we stock the store, we talk about playing with purpose.” Inside Little Nomad’s store on West Broad Street, you’ll find an inclusive, aesthetic and conscious collection of apparel, books, toys and decor. Among other progressive finds, “A Kids Book About Mindfulness” ($20) asks the reader: Are you your thoughts? Are you your feelings? Are you your hairstyle? Or are you something more? When it comes to clothes, Bryant says, the choices are also made with function and play in mind. The Poppy all over culotte trousers ($62) by Bobo Choses are made of 100% organic cotton and a comfortable elastic waistband.

Liza Byrd

5807 Patterson Ave., in The Shops at 5807, lizabyrd.com

Little girls easily wear Liza Byrd’s breezy rayon dresses with colorful embroidery and pompom details. What’s truly special about many of the Liza Byrd dresses is the fact that owner Liza Jarrett creates matching dresses for dolls inspired by her own daughter, Bayly. The Michelle girl’s dress in royal and white ($58) is one such short sleeve breezy dress with custom embroidery. Jarrett also curates a collection of apparel and accessories for ladies and teens that are just as colorful, relaxed and ready for fun.

The Wild Heart

105 S. Addison St., thewildheartshop.com

Owner Lauren McCrocklin has an eye for trends and a heart for ethical and sustainable brands. Flowing women’s blouses and glittering handmade gold jewelry fill much of her shop on Addison Street, but she also curates a dynamic and modern collection of children’s clothing, accessories and gifts. The raw honey amber + raw amethyst bracelet ($18) is a comfortable and lightweight adornment for a little one that claims to have healing properties that may boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and more. Maya the Mermaid ($60) joins other inclusive and hypoallergenic toys and dolls handmade with sustainable materials.