Fashion Forward

Richmond native Stephen Adkins has a long, stylish resume. As a model, he has strutted the runway 25 times, from local shows to New York Fashion Week. He designed a limited-run apparel line for men’s clothing store Alton Lane in Richmond, and he serves as the model coordinator and a board member for RVA Fashion Week. The 45-year-old husband and father of two has taken on acting roles in everything from local commercials to appearances in an upcoming Hulu series. He has also created a line of men’s grooming products, “The Fox Edge,” which is rolling out at local shops and online. We caught up with Adkins to get his thoughts on modern men’s style.

Richmond magazine: What advice do you have for curating a man’s wardrobe?

Stephen Adkins: You have to start with your basics, which would be your black pair of jeans — a well-fitted black pair of jeans — no low-riding, bunching at the heel. It just drives me crazy when you’ve got like 6 inches of too much fabric at the bottom of your feet, it looks ridiculous. I always say an eveningwear blazer. It’s something a little dressier, but it doesn’t have to be a tuxedo. I love pairing that with a pair of jeans and a nice pair of loafers. I can wear a T-shirt and then throw the blazer over top. … I would say your standard nice, collared button-up shirt. I always recommend finding one in a color. Guys tend to be a little scared of that, like, “I don’t know about a pink or a purple shirt,” and I’m like, “Man, if you get it in the right shade, and you know how to wear it, and it fits right, you’re going to look like a million bucks.” … You can have just a few pairs of jeans, three or four pairs of shoes, a couple of dinner jackets and some T-shirts, a couple collared shirts, and you’ve got 15 outfits right there, and if all of them fit properly, you can interchange. … I think tailored fit is the way to go.

RM: What are some common misconceptions men have when it comes to their wardrobe?

Adkins: One of the biggest misconceptions that I get is certain colors they don’t feel comfortable wearing, which I think is the furthest thing from the truth because you can take any color and combine it with a darker color, and if it fits better, it’s gonna look great. … You want to dress with intent, so that you will show yourself as a professional, that you take care of yourself, you’re well-groomed, and if you put a little color or a little pop of something, it just separates you. You don’t just blend in with everybody else.

RM: How would you describe what you call your “Dressy Messy” style?

Adkins: I can take one of my nicer jackets and throw it over top of a printed T-shirt with a pair of distressed jeans and then put on my high-dress fashion shoes, and it looks unbelievable. It looks like you took time to figure out what you’re wearing instead of just getting dressed in the dark.

Stephen Adkins’ Favorite Men’s Fashion Staples

“Fritz” Chelsea boots, Rider Boot Co., $460

“These black Chelsea boots are fantastic to dress up or dress down. They give that polished, sophisticated look, and this is a staple in my closet.”

Skinny-fit suit pants, H&M, $35

“A new favorite of mine, these are great patterned pants to be worn all seasons and have five pockets. They add pattern and style to a T-shirt or dress shirt.”

Adjustable holeless belt, Anson Belt & Buckle, $50

“I absolutely love the versatility of Anson belts. They come in infinite color combinations and allow for endless possibilities for all outfits.”

“Mason” Everyday Premium Shirt, Alton Lane, $155

“A pink pastel button-up worn with or without a tie adds a little more pizzazz to your wardrobe and pairs nicely with a pair of jeans.”