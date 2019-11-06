Enhance Your Look

Fashion forecasts are all about the high-low aesthetic, blending casual and formal pieces as well as upscale and bargain items together. The “mile of style” has you covered with boutiques ready to outfit you in this trend. Check out these three looks in plaids, greens and florals for winter closet inspiration.

× Expand TEXTURED GREENS: VEDA Jayne smooth leather jacket, $998; Allude cut-out sweater, $295; Le Superbe Liza skirt, $345, all at Roan. Beaded eye earrings, $38, at Traveling Chic Boutique.

× Expand Cole Haan suede booties, $79, at Clementine. Gold and multi-colored gem earrings, $6; gold lion’s head ring, $25; snakeskin crossbody purse, $10, all at Buffalo Exchange.

× Expand URBAN FLORALS: See U Soon textured bow blouse, $95, at Zest Clothing & Co. She + Sky oversized sweater, $63; MISA Los Angeles Lucia floral skirt, $238, both at Traveling Chic Boutique. Adidas sneakers, $25.50; Kate Spade handbag, $49, both at Buffalo Exchange.

× Expand She + Sky oversized sweater, $63, at Traveling Chic Boutique. See U Soon textured bow blouse, $95, at Zest Clothing & Co. Sam Edelman D’Orsay suede pumps, $48, at Clementine. Resin and glitter earrings, $12; Urban Outfitters faux fur backpack, $17, both at Buffalo Exchange.

× Expand LAYERED PLAID: Palmer Harding khaki reversible check shirt, $530; Tibi Dylan plaid cropped jacket, $695, both at Roan. Black beret, $16; chunky gold hoops, $12, both at Clementine. Sunglasses, $9.50, at Buffalo Exchange.

× Expand Elena Ghisellini Globe handbag, $1,095, at Roan. Leopard scarf, $12; gray beret, $16; circle pendant necklace, $18; Lisa Lecroy snakeskin heels, $28, all at Clementine.

Model: Afton Pugh