Shiny and New

A longstanding jewelry store has changed hands. Dransfield Jewelers, which originally opened in 1989 from founder Don Dransfield, was recently purchased by Caitie Sellers and Maggie Smith. The pair reintroduced the Shockoe Slip store on Nov. 2 and aim to continue the tradition of providing handmade, high-quality jewelry to the Richmond community. The updated space also includes room for art jewelry exhibitions.

“The new era of Dransfield Jewelers is just adding more ways for our customers to appreciate this craft and make personal connections,” Sellers and Smith say in an email.