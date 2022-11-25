In the Details

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

After running the Fredericksburg-based landscaping business Mowing It Down Lawn Care for more than a decade, husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Brandi Shelton opened their Detail Garage franchise in Fredericksburg in December 2020.

In June, they opened their second Detail Garage at 9456 Charter Gate Drive in Ashland, featuring Chemical Guys vehicle detailing products.

“We’ll go out and inspect your car to see what’s going to be the best for you,” Brandi Shelton says, adding that the business tailors its service to the needs of the vehicle and the customer rather than offering a generic, one-size-fits-all kit.

Detailing workshops are offered monthly, and the business also stages community events.