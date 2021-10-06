Cool and Cozy

Must-haves for October from some of our favorite shops

by

Light in October is golden and precious; each day is pared down as nights grow longer. It’s the month when we return to the inner cocoon of the home, a time to get the fireplace roaring and to pamper yourself in style.

×

1 of 8

Living_Style_Opener_JAYPAUL_rp1021.jpg

Black seagrass wall fan, Brick Alley Co., $68; decorative horns, Rest in Pieces, prices vary (Photo by Jay Paul)

×

2 of 8

Living_Style_Blanket_UrbanOutfitters_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Modern Hilo tufted throw blanket, Urban Outfitters, $69

×

3 of 8

Living_Style_Candle_modandsoul_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Emily Benson

Cuddle Weather wooden wick candle, Mod & Soul, $24

×

4 of 8

Living_Style_DedoChair_LaDiff_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Dedo lounge chair, LaDIFF, $2,360 to $2,750

×

5 of 8

Living_Style_Cauldron_RestinPieces_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Large cast-iron cauldron with lid, Rest in Pieces, $30

×

6 of 8

Living_Style_Hat_WildHeartShop_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Mirage hat in teak, The Wild Heart, $139

×

7 of 8

Living_Style_Mug_BearCeramics_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Speckled tan mug, Bear Ceramics, $32

×

8 of 8

Living_Style_Robe_DearNeighbor_COURTESY_rp1021.jpg

Coleen robe in Ginger Biscuit, Dear Neighbor, $102

Tags

by

Connect With Us