Cool and Cozy

Light in October is golden and precious; each day is pared down as nights grow longer. It’s the month when we return to the inner cocoon of the home, a time to get the fireplace roaring and to pamper yourself in style.

× 1 of 8 Expand Black seagrass wall fan, Brick Alley Co., $68; decorative horns, Rest in Pieces, prices vary (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 8 Expand Modern Hilo tufted throw blanket, Urban Outfitters, $69 × 3 of 8 Expand Emily Benson Cuddle Weather wooden wick candle, Mod & Soul, $24 × 4 of 8 Expand Dedo lounge chair, LaDIFF, $2,360 to $2,750 × 5 of 8 Expand Large cast-iron cauldron with lid, Rest in Pieces, $30 × 6 of 8 Expand Mirage hat in teak, The Wild Heart, $139 × 7 of 8 Expand Speckled tan mug, Bear Ceramics, $32 × 8 of 8 Expand Coleen robe in Ginger Biscuit, Dear Neighbor, $102 Prev Next