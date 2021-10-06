Cool and Cozy

Light in October is golden and precious; each day is pared down as nights grow longer. It’s the month when we return to the inner cocoon of the home, a time to get the fireplace roaring and to pamper yourself in style.
Black seagrass wall fan, Brick Alley Co., $68; decorative horns, Rest in Pieces, prices vary (Photo by Jay Paul)
Modern Hilo tufted throw blanket, Urban Outfitters, $69
Emily Benson
Cuddle Weather wooden wick candle, Mod & Soul, $24
Dedo lounge chair, LaDIFF, $2,360 to $2,750
Large cast-iron cauldron with lid, Rest in Pieces, $30
Mirage hat in teak, The Wild Heart, $139
Speckled tan mug, Bear Ceramics, $32
Coleen robe in Ginger Biscuit, Dear Neighbor, $102