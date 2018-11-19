Carytown Winter Survival Guide

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Instead of hibernating at home when the chill blows in, warm up in some of the establishments along the “Mile of Style.” We’ve developed six personalized itineraries to sample, whether you’d like to curl up with a book, indulge in comfort food, shop till you drop or entertain the little ones.

Snuggle up With a Book

Photo by Julie Glover courtesy Chop Suey Books

After more than 15 years in business, Chop Suey Books is still living up to its name, the Americanized version of a Mandarin saying that translates roughly into “a little of this, a little of that.” Inside, visitors will find classic titles, many of which are still assigned high school and college reading, as well as special events with authors speaking about their new books. WonTon, the store’s resident cat, keeps everyone in line. 2913 W. Cary St. 804-422-8066 or chopsueybooks.com

For an economical approach, stop by Belmont Public Library, and browse the shelves for something that will fill your time without emptying your wallet. Free library cards are available not only to city residents, but also to those living in surrounding counties and municipalities. While you’re there, check out the community board for upcoming events and announcements. 3100 Ellwood Ave. 804-646-1139 or rvalibrary.org/Belmont

With book in hand, it’s time for refreshment. The Tottering Teacup provides a wide selection of teas, as well as Rostov’s coffee for those who need their java fix, served in antique teacups. Choose among homemade pastries, including both sweet and savory scones, or traditional sandwiches (no crusts!). If you really want to get in the spirit, choose a festive hat from the dress-up box and settle into a comfy sofa. 3222 W. Cary St. 804-416-5330 or thetotteringteacup.com

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Have Fun With the Kids

Photo by Jay Paul

A Carytown mainstay since 1928, The Byrd Theatre is well-known for its many events that appeal to kids of all ages. From Saturday-morning showings of classics such as “The Wizard of Oz” or “The Goonies” to holiday singalongs paired on Dec. 24 and 25 with screenings of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the theater is a must for families. Check the online schedule for showtimes preceded by a short concert on the “Mighty Wurlitzer” organ. 2908 W. Cary St. 804-353-9911 or byrdtheatre.com

Savvy adults know an excursion to World of Mirth will always bring a smile — to their own faces as well as those of smaller folks. After 25 years in business (in Carytown since 1997), the store lives up to its original goal “to entertain, educate and amuse.” A broad and creative selection of toys, games and gifts, many from overseas and unavailable elsewhere in town, makes for the perfect browsing experience. 3005 W. Cary St. 804-353-8991 or worldofmirth.com

The move into a new Carytown location, formerly Nacho Mama’s, has been good for Carytown Burgers & Fries, which grew in size and began offering full table service just in time for its 20th anniversary in 2019. Featuring a variety of 1/3-pound burgers, along with vegan options, the local chain switched to brioche buns earlier this year. Visit on Mondays, when kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree after 4 p.m. 3449 W. Cary St. 804-358-5225 or carytownburgers.com

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Please the Taste Buds

Baker’s Crust came to Carytown 20 years ago and continues to deliver its freshly baked bread and a variety of breakfast options every day of the week. Open at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends, smart shoppers come here to fuel up before retail outlets open. With a variety of egg preparations — scrambled, omelets and “benedicts,” even one with a sweet potato biscuit — and flapjacks and waffles, there’s something for every palate. There are gluten-free options, too. 3553 W. Cary St. 804-213-0800 or bakerscrust.com/locations/richmond

Photo courtesy Home Sweet Home

Warm up at lunchtime from the inside out with a sandwich and soup platter from Home Sweet Home. With more than 10 grilled cheese versions on the menu, plus the opportunity to go rogue and design your own, this relative newcomer to Carytown is anything but simple. With house-made tomato soup, pimento cheese, French fries and in-house smoked meats, you might be tempted to curl up under a blanket and take a nap after eating. 3433 W. Cary St. 804-355-9000 or hshrva.com

Finish your Carytown day at The Jasper, open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Step over the tiled threshold and find a neighborhood bar kicked up a notch. The menu is filled with gourmet cocktails, craft beers and wine options, plus a smattering of food dishes that might serve as dinner or something tasty that will tide you over until you get home. Either way, you’ll leave happy. 3113 W. Cary St. jasperbarrva.com

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Bundle up in Style

Photo by Ash Daniel

In Cary Court, Zest Clothing & Co. helps savvy shoppers find their personal style with its smartly curated collection. From T-shirts to dresses to Free People jeans, the shop strives to present clothes that appeal to women who want to remain current without breaking the bank. Accessories are hand-picked to complement what’s on the racks and shelves. Weekly features showcase dresses or tops at set price points. 3140-A W. Cary St. 804-326-5916 or zestclothingandco.com

Women who aren’t afraid to attract attention know they’ll find something unique and funky at GlassBoat. Filled with interesting styles from nationally known clothing lines, including Johnny Was, Khangura and M.Rena, the shop can yield whole outfits, from tunics and leggings to unstructured jackets and cardigans in luxe fabrics. Finish the look with one-of-a-kind jewelry made by local artists and statement shoes, too. 3226 W. Cary St. 804-358-5596 or glassboat.com

To find fashion for everyone, head to The Hall Tree. This upscale consignment store, now in its 46th year of operation, is known for its gently, if ever, worn garments, offered at reasonable prices that drop at regular intervals. With everything from business attire to casual wear, the shop enjoys quick turnover, so merchandise is fresh. Savvy shoppers know to come on Fridays, when prices are adjusted. 12 S. Thompson St. 804-358-9985 or facebook.com/TheHallTree

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Let Art Warm Your Heart

In a new location on Ellwood Avenue for just a year, Chasen Galleries celebrates its 20th anniversary in Richmond in 2019. With a rich variety of ever-changing artwork — ranging from paintings to sculpture in all types of media, including glass and wall-hangings — the gallery offers visitors an escape from a dreary day. Occasional special events with visiting artists offer insight into the creative process. 3101 Ellwood Ave. 804-204-1048 or chasengalleries.com

It’s always a good day to visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Open 365 days a year, this state museum is free to visit except for certain traveling exhibitions. Families can add structure to their visit by downloading one of several online Gallery Hunt guides. Or visit on the first Sunday of every month, when kids can participate in an art activity inspired by a specific object from the collection. 200 N. Boulevard. 804-340-1400 or vmfa.museum

Artist: John Cuber, photo courtesy The Melt

At The Melt RVA, diners get to watch art being made by professional glass-blowers while enjoying a selection of sandwiches, from chicken and waffle to the veggie wrap and grilled cheese, plus a full-service bar. Open since late August, the restaurant also offers discounts on Taco Tuesdays and occasional specials on merchandise with a food purchase. Glass is being blown when the light in the front window is on. 3027 W. Cary St. 804-358-2132 or the-melt-rva.business.site

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Pamper the Fur Babies

Photo by Beth Nisbet courtesy Dogma

Everyone feels better with a wash and a fresh haircut, and that includes your furry friend. At Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs, dogs and cats get the attention they need, whether it be a simple bath and cut or the more elaborate Furminator process, which can help to reduce shedding with regular removals of the undercoat of fur. Walk-in nail trims are also available on certain days. 3501 W. Cary St. 804-358-9267 or dogmagrooming.com

Dog Krazy, known for its emphasis on pet health and nutrition, extends that care and attention to toy selection. Stop in for natural chews and long-lasting chew toys, which will keep your pup entertained while cleaning his teeth, as well as cat scratchers and puzzles, keeping your feline friend amused and stimulated. Looking for the perfect accessory for a holiday photo of your pet? The shop’s selection of festive hats and bow ties is just the thing. Or why not try a unicorn horn? 3310 W. Cary St. 804-447-4391 or dogkrazy.com

Stop into Carytown Cupcakes to get sweets for both you and your furry friend. This locally owned shop, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2019, offers tasty and safe dog snacks. In addition to seasonal flavors for the two-legged, four-legged visitors have their own “pupcakes” and other freshly baked delicacies. Best of all, 20 percent of the proceeds from dog treat sales are donated by the store to Richmond Animal Care & Control. 3111 W. Cary St. 804-355-2253 or carytowncupcakes.com