In April, Buff City Soap franchise locations opened at 11301 W. Broad St. in Short Pump and at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive. Known for plant-based soaps and body products, Buff City has more than 30 scents handcrafted in-store. Each location includes a makery, where patrons can customize ingredients and scents and watch their product as it’s created. A Buff City boutique opened in October 2021 at 12501 Stonehenge Village Way in Midlothian.