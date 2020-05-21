Behind the Masks

× Expand Menswear company Ledbury has produced more than 200,000 masks. (Photo courtesy Ledbury)

When the CDC began recommending wearing cloth face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in April, Richmond businesses sprang into action, converting their workshops to become efficient mask factories, selling masks online and providing face masks to the most vulnerable citizens through partnerships with area nonprofits. These masks are not substitutes for medical-grade N95 masks, but when worn properly, they can help decrease transmission of the virus when combined with social distancing and proper hand-washing.

Ledbury

Bespoke menswear brand Ledbury has kept its workshop busy since the onset of COVID-19, fabricating 200,000 masks for the VCU medical system, individual consumers, and businesses including Carmax, Towne Bank and Altria. All masks sold online have a one-to-one donation, one donated for each one purchased, in partnership with Richmond-based nonprofit the Community Foundation and The Partnership for the Homeless in New York City. Ledbury owner Paul Trible says, “We felt really blessed that we have a product that people need right now, and that we could keep our people busy and keep our factories running.”

Styles: A diamond-shaped three-layer mask with an antibacterial finish ($25 for three) and a pleated-front mask with a pocket for inserting filters ($15). Both are washable, reusable and 100% cotton.

U-fab

Since mid-March, U-fab has made 30,000 face masks for VCU health care workers. Once its team caught up with demand, U-fab introduced masks for retail sale, drawing on its in-stock drapery fabric. Owner Travis Hamilton says his team is filling retail orders while they wait for more materials to make masks for VCU, adding that they’ll begin hiring students to work over the summer, as they maintain their custom upholstery business and mask production simultaneously.

Styles: Cone-shaped, light- to medium-weight drapery fabric, machine washable, air dry. ($10; 20% discount for purchases of four or more) and a customizable “Show Your Colors” cone-shaped mask ($12) to let you rep your home team while staying protected.

Jillian Rene Decor

In her North Chesterfield studio, Jillian Carmine, owner of Jillian Rene Decor, has been sewing CDC-compliant “Made With Love” face masks for the past six weeks, totaling 1,200 so far. Carmine, who lives with multiple sclerosis, reached out to her doctors and to friends in the medical field to create a one-for-one donation program supporting health care workers. Carmine says she chose a unique design to meet the community's needs: “The people in the medical field are going through a lot, and I wanted to make sure the masks are usable even if the elastic breaks down.”

Style: Cotton-linen blend, pleated front with side flaps that allow elastic bands to be changed as they wear down over time. ($12.50)

Morris & Norris

“I had a sewing machine, nervous energy and family who needed masks to keep them safe at their essential jobs where PPE were in short supply,” says Morris & Norris artist Emily Delahunty, who donates one mask for every two sold based on the needs of the RVA Masks 4 Health Facebook Group. Delahunty spent tireless hours researching mask construction before landing on a complex design based on a modified pattern by jewelry designer Jera Lodge. “Innovation really is the name of the game when it comes to manufacturing masks,” says Delahunty, who created masks with adjustable ear loops to allow stylists to cut and style hair around them.

The artist is currently catching up on orders, releasing a new line in June. She recommends other local producers Wheelborne, with their innovative toggle closure design, and Beego’s kid-friendly masks in an array of adorable prints.

Shockoe Denim

Shockoe Atelier owner Anthony Lupesco found himself wondering what he could do to help the community most affected by COVID-19. Lupesco reached out to Richmond and Henrico Health Department Director Danny Avula and Mayor Levar Stoney, who connected him with MCV. Since then, Shockoe Denim’s 15-person crew has produced 50,000 masks for health care workers. Meanwhile, its high-end denim line is completely on hold, with the workshop at full capacity making masks for MCV through July.

“This has helped me rediscover why we started this in the first place,” Lupesco says. “It was more about manufacturing and less about fashion. This has given us the confidence that we can be real manufacturers, not just boutique retailers.”

Studio Two Three

If you want a way to get in on the mask-making action, check out Studio Two Three, whose team of artists and volunteers has made more than 6,500 masks for VCU Health and the city’s essential workforce in partnership with 1708 Gallery, VCUArts, VCU DaVinci Center, Legend Property Group and the Community Foundation. Visit the studio's website to sign up for a two-hour volunteer shift or to donate supplies or make masks at home.