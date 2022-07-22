A Turning Point

× Expand Photo courtesy Turning Point Pen Co.

After three years centered on high-profile clients, Richmond-based luxury pen business Turning Point Pen Co. has reemerged into the public market. Michael Kahwajy-Hyland, who opened the business in 2017, says that the business grew in popularity with celebrity and corporate clients after it was commissioned to create pens for the White House in 2019, and that became its focus. The business pivoted to the public market in May.

Some predesigned options are available, but it’s the custom pieces that allow people to choose everything from the material to the engraving that make up the bulk of the business.

“Turning Point is a message rather than anything else,” Kahwajy-Hyland says. “We want to give people a way to celebrate those special moments in life.”