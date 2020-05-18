× Expand Safe Styling salons reopen Photo by Gift Habeshaw/Unsplash

As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are eased, salons and barbershops are getting back to business in much of Virginia.

There is division in the personal grooming community over this: Some can’t wait to get back to the business of beautifying, while others want to reopen at a slower pace. No matter which camp your stylist is in, there will be new guidelines in place for your next haircut, massage, facial or beauty service.

Sanitation standards are high in the salon environment, so your stylist has already had training and has always been required to adhere to strict guidelines for public safety as part of licensing requirements. The guidelines have been beefed up to comply with new standards in the wake of the pandemic. We know that some of these standards will make your salon experience very different, and we hope that, in time, some of them can be lifted.

Clients can expect the following changes.

Appointments are required. Gone are the days of walking in and asking for a quick trim.

Reception areas are closed. You will be asked to notify the salon when you arrive and should remain in your vehicle until they are ready to see you.

You will be required to wear a mask, as will your stylist. Help them out and wear the earloop variety rather than the tie-behind style. Most salons can offer you a disposable mask for use during your appointment for a nominal fee.Yes, they can work around the mask.

There can be only one guest per stylist in the salon at a time.This means families must rotate in and out and groups cannot be accommodated.

You may be required to sign a waiver and have your temperature taken prior to service.

You will be asked to limit your movement and remain in one spot as you receive services. This is to prevent cross contamination and limits exposure to others.

Many salons are opting out of offering blow dry or styling services for now, out of concern that drying your hair in this fashion could blow the virus throughout the salon.

Limit the number of items you bring with you to your appointment and be sure to ask your salon what is allowed.

Expect an increase in service pricing due to the higher cost associated with sanitation, PPE and the use of more product for each client such as color or treatments.

Some salons will have more restrictions than others; ask for a list of their current guidelines.

It takes time to get everything up and running again, but know that the stylists and barbers of Richmond are excited to welcome you back. Most would ask for your patience and understanding as they navigate trying to reschedule over eight weeks of clients.

Everyone is important, but stylists need to allot more time with each client to allow for proper sanitation between visitors. They cannot accommodate the number of people in a day that they did prior to the shutdown.

Service with a smile will look a little different, but every beauty professional is pulling out all the stops to keep the experience comfortable and safe.

Crystal Alvis is a master colorist and cosmetology instructor serving the residents of Richmond and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. When business conditions return to normal, she sees clients by appointment only at Mint Spa.