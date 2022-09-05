River City Roundup

Happy Labor Day! Coming up in the River City this week, there’s a jamboree on the James, the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts returns, plus a pasta pop-up at The Jasper, some “Whitesplaining” and a performance from singer Stephanie Mills. Have a good one!

Singer Stephanie Mills’ career was never the same after she returned from Oz. After playing Dorothy in the Broadway version of “The Wiz,” she used the attention she garnered to restart her solo career. She got her groove back with post-disco R&B tunes such as “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin’” and “Sweet Sensation.” In recent years, she’s recorded gospel music and returned to Oz to play Auntie Em back in 2015, in a live production of “The Wiz” on network television. Comedian Antoine Scott and jazz violinist Chelsea Green open for the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter when she comes to the Dominion Energy Center on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Shh, don’t tell Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but down the street from the Executive Mansion a 13-member ensemble will perform “Whitesplaining” at The Basement on East Broad Street on Sept. 9 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. A collaboration between The Conciliation Project and VCU Arts Theatre, the performance will interrogate “mythologies surrounding race, racism, and the truth of white skinned privilege” through storytelling and satire, music and dance. Ticketholders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test; masks required. Tickets are $5 to $15. “Whitesplaining” continues through Sept. 18.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

The Falls of the James Advisory Committee designated the section between the Huguenot Bridge and Belle Isle as historic and “with noteworthy scenic and ecological qualities.” They got that right. Thus, a celebration for this 50th-anniversary James River Week, Sept. 10-17, begins with the James River Jamboree, Sept. 10 from noon to 9 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location. There’ll be beer, food, little creatures from the Teeny Tiny Farm for the kids, and music from Danny Jams, Damian Allen, Django Tango and the appropriately namedSturgeon City.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Venture south of the James for a free juried show of fine art and crafts by more than 70 local, regional and out-of-town artists with RVA connections at the 31st 43rd Street Festival of the Arts. Billed as “Richmond’s coolest art festival,” the family-friendly, free event features paintings, photography, pottery, handwoven textiles, glass, metal works and more. The annual neighborhood festival, a fundraiser for homelessness charity CARITAS, takes place near Forest Hill Park at West 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Food pop-ups are one of my favorite and frequent weekend activities. They’re enticing, exclusive and offer a chance for diners to be a part of a concept during its earliest phases and experience the magic unfolding. Fortunately for my curiosity and my appetite, Richmond is pretty fond of them, too. On Sunday, Sept. 11, pasta-forward pop-up Oro comes to The Jasper in Carytown. Oro is typically slinging fresh-made noodles from a classic sourdough tonnarelli to basil gnocchetti (which is just fun to say) and rotating raviolis at the Birdhouse Farmers Market and the Market at St. Stephen’s, so the 5 p.m. to sellout event marks a rare occasion. Stay tuned to Instagram for the menu.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

