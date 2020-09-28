River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s editors share their picks for the week ahead, including a virtual version of an annual street festival, the premiere of a zombie drama shot in Richmond and a look at what’s real in a movie about a Virginia couple.

The annual event celebrating the legacy of Richmond’s Jackson Ward community, the 2nd Street Festival, goes online this year, following a growing trend. The virtual version of the two-day street party features live music from local mainstays Legacy Band, Desiree Roots and the Virginia Union University Gospel Choir and go-go sounds from EU, via a recording of their show at last year’s festival. There will also be a virtual walking tour of Jackson Ward, cooking demonstrations, a festival marketplace and a tribute to Herbert A. “Debo” Dabney III, a jazz pianist who was a fixture at the event for many years. The virtual event starts Saturday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. and streams here.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Beers, brats and a cool, 60-degree day scream fall. Get into the spirit of the season with the Oktoberfest Beers & Brats Pop-up held at Hardywood West Creek. Heritage and Southbound chef-owner Joe Sparatta, who also serves as the collaborative concept chef for the brewery, plans to dish out Autumn Olive Farms brats topped with a Hardywood Pils beer mustard and sauerkraut on potato buns for the celebration. Tucked away in Goochland County, the brewery feels like a mini escape with plenty of indoor and outdoor space to sip brews. Trying to chill at home? Preorder the winning combo to go and pick it up on site Oct. 3 or 4.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Even zombies are not immune to a pandemic, as AMC’s latest undead spinoff, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” was delayed from its original airdate due to safety concerns. Now the show, a limited two-season series featuring a group of teenagers growing up during the apocalypse, finally premieres on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10 p.m. The show, set in Nebraska, was actually filmed around Richmond at locations including Hadad’s Lake, the Richmond Coliseum, Petersburg and Hopewell. This is a chance to see what Richmond looks like during a zombie apocalypse. Filming of the series is expected to resume here soon with new safety protocols in place, so if you see the undead stumbling around town, they might not be trick-or-treaters.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Join Sam Florer of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for a virtual discussion about the historical accuracy of the film “Loving” on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The film tells the story of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial couple who fell in love and married in 1958 Virginia, and the trouble that ensued, disrupting their lives. Find out which facts are true and which were Hollywood additions. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. VMHC suggests that participants re-watch the film — available on Hulu, iTunes, Amazon Prime or Google Play — prior to the discussion.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Local jazz vet James “Saxmo” Gates is featured in a virtual concert on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center .

. Grandstaff & Stein’s monthly Burlesque Brunch happens at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4.

