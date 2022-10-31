River City Roundup

Happy Halloween! Here’s some of what’s happening in and around the River City this week: the final days of Garden Glow at Maymont, Hops in the Park, a performance from the Richmond Ballet, a ukulele sensation at The Broadberry and the return of the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic. Enjoy!

It’s the final week of Garden Glow at Maymont. The annual event offers a tour through illuminated gardens and buildings at the estate as well as an animated light show. There are also three original installations by local artists. The self-guided tour runs in the evening through Sunday, Nov. 6, and mobility assistance is available for those who prefer not to hike the hills. Reserving a spot in advance is a good idea, as the event has capacity limits. Tickets are $15 to $17 for adults and $10 to 12 for children.

The latest in the Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series features a performance based on the 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” with music from R&B legends Ray Charles and Donny Hathaway and choreography by Jennifer Archibald, Nov. 1-6. It’s the second part of an evening based on the themes of “the triumphs and trials of love”; the first is “Into the Night,” which features music by composer Frédéric Chopin and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Tickets are $25 to $51.

Meet artists and makers and learn more about their creative process at the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival, a three-day event featuring original art and designs from over 500 artists and craftspeople from across the country. Don’t miss the Christmas Tree Village display of artfully decorated trees made by some of the craftspeople. The festival returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex Nov. 4-6. Tickets are $9.

The drive to 17th-century historic site Henricus Historical Park feels slightly spooky and ignites a bit of a “Where am I?” feeling, but all that changes upon arrival. A hideaway along the James River in Chesterfield County, the bucolic setting will host its annual Hops in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 5. This classic fall event — hello, sweater weather — features sips from more than 20 Virginia breweries, meaderies and cideries, plus food from Intergalactic Tacos, Big Wife’s Mac n Cheese, Auntie Ning’s, and Jiji Frozen Custard, live tunes, and historical interpreters. The event is free; alcoholic beverages are $7 for a 12-ounce pour and $3 for a 4-ounce tasting.

Get in the mood for Turkey Day with a celebration of what it was like in the 17th century at the first Thanksgiving in the commonwealth at the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival on Berkeley Plantation, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Charles City County landmark on the James River had its origins in the landing there of an English ship and crew on Dec. 4, 1619. The crew proclaimed the day of their landfall as Thanksgiving. The celebration on Sunday will include performances by the Chickahominy Tribal Dancers, Colonial reenactors, and juggling and magic with Jonathan Austin. The first landing will be reenacted at 3 p.m. $20 per car, $5 per bike. Mansion tours are available throughout the day for an additional fee.

Chloe Moriondo rose to fame when she released videos of her ukulele covers of indie pop songs by Billie Eilish, Girl in Red, Joji and Jack Stauber. Later, she shared songs of her own, and now, more than eight years later, she’s released three albums and tours internationally. She inspired me to learn to play the ukulele when I was a preteen, and later the guitar. The Detroit native will play at The Broadberry on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 to $56.

Other Suggestions

Hip-hop royalty Doug E. Fresh comes to the Dominion Energy Center on Thursday, Nov. 3.

“Steel Magnolias” continues onstage at the Hanover Tavern through Nov. 13.

