River City Roundup

Happy Halloween! Spooky and sweet happenings abound this week in the River City: On All Hallows’ Eve, check out a longstanding Oregon Hill neighborhood parade or get in on a Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers costume contest. Post-holiday, check out an exhibition of tiny artworks, the 16th annual InLight, Hops in the Park, The Big LeBYRDski Fest and more. Enjoy!

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, a fantastical assemblage of New Orleans second line-, Day of the Dead- and commedia dell’arte-style performers will congregate at Richmond’s Monroe Park. From there, All the Saints Theater Co.’s 18th annual Halloween Parade will make its merry, eerie way through Oregon Hill. The free event features huge puppets and costumed participants who dance and prance through the streets, bearing signs and figures referring to political and social issues, escorted by bicycles and other spookily adorned vehicles, and serenaded by musical units. This year’s theme is “Time,” that precious allotment of the imaginary construct that nonetheless dominates our lives.

If you relate a little too hard to pop-country hits of the last half-century, or you just have a killer cowboy getup and some fierce acrylic nails, head to Get Tight Lounge for its inaugural Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers Look-Alike Contest on Halloween night starting at 8 p.m. Compete for first-, second- and third-place prizes; take the stage for country karaoke (yes, you can sing “Islands in the Stream”); or just enjoy their signature pit beef barbecue. Admission to the 21-and-up event is free.

Marvel at art that can fit in the palm of your hand during Artspace’s “ThinkSmall12,” its 12th Biennial International Miniature Invitational Exhibition, kicking off Nov. 3 and continuing through Dec. 16. This year’s event is literally bigger than ever, with larger artworks (up to 4 by 4 by 4 inches) from more than 60 artists available for viewing and purchase. Get a sneak peek of the exhibition during a gala preview on Thursday, Nov. 2 (tickets are $25), or attend the free opening reception at the gallery on Friday, Nov. 3.

While InLight, 1708 Gallery’s spectacle of illumination and creation, has beamed in at different locales around town since its inception in 2008, for its 16th year the exhibition is returning to where it all began, the 200-400 blocks of West Broad Street. This year’s theme is “Reflection and Refraction,” which is a nod both to the artwork that will brighten the surrounding spaces and to the evolution of the city’s Arts District. Experience the free outdoor exhibition featuring work by regional and national artists Nov. 3-4.

Locally brewed suds, the James River as the backdrop and a perfect fall forecast — what more can I say, other than catch you in the beer line? Hops in the Park returns to Henricus Historical Park in Chester on Saturday, Nov. 4, for its ninth annual celebration. The outdoor hops and harvest fest with free admission features over 40 breweries and cideries from across Virginia, along with nosh from Intergalactic Tacos, Jiji Frozen Custard, Fireside Pizza, and Big Wife’s Mac & Cheese, plus live music. Proceeds go toward the Henricus Foundation’s Children’s Education Fund.

If you need an excuse to play dress-up while dressing down post-Halloween, bust out your bathrobe and bowling ball for The Big LeBYRDski Fest 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Byrd Theatre. The event is a celebration of the Coen brothers’ 1998 film, “The Big Lebowski,” which stars Jeff Bridges as The Dude, everyone’s favorite burnout, who eventually prevails in the dark comedy about bowling, friendship, mistaken identity, ruined rugs and kidnapping. Doors open at 6 p.m., preceded by a bar crawl starting at 3 p.m. (White Russians are recommended). There’s trivia and a costume contest at 7 p.m., and the screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the theater.

