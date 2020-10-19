River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s editors share their picks for the best things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include the Parade of Homes, bright lights at Maymont, a witch market and a play about former Texas Gov. Ann Richards.

Explore the Gilded Age elegance of Maymont’s gardens and grounds by night and enjoy dramatic lighting displays at Garden Glow, 6 to 10 p.m. each night beginning Friday, Oct. 23, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 8. Garden Glow benefits the nonprofit Maymont Foundation. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for ages 3-12, and no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance purchase is encouraged.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Ann Now …

Perhaps you’ve picked up the subtle hints from candidates and the news that we’re in an election season, which makes the Firehouse Theatre’s production of “Ann,” a one-woman show about the sharp-witted former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, topical and relevant. The theater is limiting audiences to eight persons or less for all shows and livestreaming the play on Oct. 25. Theater shows are Oct. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. A $30 donation is suggested.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Whether you’re in the market for a new home, looking for inspiration or just love touring new houses, you won’t want to miss the last weekend of the 2020 Parade of Homes, Oct. 24-25 from noon to 5 p.m. The largest multisite home show in the region features 37 new properties showcasing the latest innovations in home technology and design, with prices ranging from the low $200,000s to over $1 million. Over half of the models are furnished. The Parade of Homes highlights communities in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King William, New Kent and Powhatan counties. Tour the homes in person or online; admission is free. COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be followed for all on-site tours.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Halloween is approaching, and on Sunday, Oct. 25, Diversity Richmond will get in the spooky spirit with the Samhain Witch Market. From 1 to 6 p.m., Diversity’s back parking lot will be transformed into a magical wonderland for the free outdoor event, featuring more than 50 vendors from near and far selling items including natural crystals and gemstones, healing botanicals, and local jam and pickles. Be sure to check out live performances including the Richmond-based haunted attraction and performance group Sinisteria as well as Laterna Dance Company, a local belly-dancing collective.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Karar Dance Company performs at Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition on Oct. 22.

performs at Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition on Oct. 22. Online streaming of the Chamberlayne Actors Theatre’s first CATharsis Pandemic Theatre production, “ It’s Not You ,” continues on YouTube.

,” continues on YouTube. The Brewery Comedy Tour stops at Canon & Draw Oct. 22 with laughs on tap.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.