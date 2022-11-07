River City Roundup

It’s the week we’ve all been waiting for, the end of political campaign advertising! Once you’ve taken care of your civic obligation, there’s a pet parade at Main Street Station, a smaller take on the Richmond Greek Festival, a dreamy photography exhibition and the Gingerbread House Challenge at Hardywood. Enjoy!

Miniature things tend to be pretty darn adorable. Hot sauce bottles. Muffins. Snickers bars. The Richmond Greek Festival. From Nov. 10-12, a pint-sized version of the annual tzatziki-tinged celebration takes place at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The mini event marks the halfway point to the 45th annual festival, which returns in June after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus. Stop by Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to enjoy bechamel-heavy moussaka and pastitsio, tender souvlaki, flaky spanakopita and plenty of pastries. If crowds are not your thing, takeout is an option.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

If you or someone you know is a pet lover, consider joining FETCH a Cure at Main Street Station for its 14th annual Pets on Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be fare from local restaurants, sweet treats and a live auction. Funds raised will help the nonprofit FETCH a Cure raise awareness of pet cancer and provide financial support for programs such as the Companions in Crisis Fund. Well-mannered, leashed dogs are welcome.

—Morgan Ferguson, Editorial Intern

The season of giving kicks off a bit early with The Market at 25th in Church Hill playing host to the inaugural RVA Hopefest, an event to promote community groups that help allay homelessness and feed those in need. The kickoff event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with entertainment, food trucks, raffles and games. It’s touted as dog-friendly, and free haircuts will be available, too. The event features Real Life, RVA Community Fridges and Urban Hope. For National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, which begins on Saturday, there's a fundraising Hope-a-thon to benefit the groups. The top-performing fundraising group or business will select one group that will receive a bonus.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

The arrival of the holiday season and all things gingerbread will be celebrated at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Sunday, Nov. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. Quaff a pint of the brewery’s newly released Gingerbread Stout among an exhibit of more than 20 gingerbread houses entered in the 2022 Gingerbread House Challenge. Donate $5 to cast two votes or $10 to cast five votes for the People’s Choice award winner. Admission to view the sweet entries in the juried contest is free. VIP packages are available online. All donations benefit the Better Housing Coalition’s resident services programs.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Some can do it anywhere; others proceed in fits and starts or may fail completely. This is the region of sleep, and through Dec. 3, the Highpoint Gallery presents the Museum of Sleep’s multimedia exhibition “Submerged in Sleep,” co-curated by Dwight Swanson and Jennifer Accardo. Among those featured are Chicago’s Nicholas Osborn, who collected vintage images of sleepers; New Yorker Flora Hanitijo’s portraits of family, friends and strangers amid their rests; Michael Massaia’s photographs of those caught napping in New York’s Central Park; and prints by the late Ted Spagna, who in 1975 pioneered sleep photography using an overhead time-lapse camera. This show is no snooze.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

