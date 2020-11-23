River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include holiday music from the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, what used to go into Thanksgiving dinner, an online version of Craft + Design, and the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.

Enjoy a classic Christmas in person or at home with “Christmas in the Wind,” a performance from the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Quintet at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Baptist Church Community Life Center, 418 Halifax St. in Petersburg. The quintet is set to perform works including “Mozart’s Guide to the Woodwind Quintet” and holiday favorites such as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “White Christmas” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” The performance is $10 for in-person attendance or streaming online.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Red coal-tar dye, bone dust and salicylic acid are not items one would expect to consume as part of a Thanksgiving feast, but back in the early 1900s, all three were common ingredients. On Nov. 25 at noon, food, history and science join forces during a virtual discussion presented by the Science Museum of Virginia. Historian James Blow takes us back to a time when such food additives frequently made their way into our meals during “I Wonder What's in It?: How Science Made Food Safe.” Be sure to register for the free virtual event, part of the museum’s Lunch Break Science series, by 10:30 a.m. the day of to receive the Zoom link.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The 56th Craft + Design show will be held virtually this year, continuing through Nov. 29. Shop the wares of more than 120 artisans from 25 states selling handmade jewelry, clothing, home goods and more. Check out the online schedule for artists’ demonstrations, virtual art project instructions and social media live feeds. A suggested donation of $10 benefits The Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Viewed by many locals as the start of the holiday shopping season, this virtual shopping experience keeps the tradition alive.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

It’s should come as no surprise that the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights will be different this year. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance, and the garden requests that visits are limited to one hour due to capacity limits. All the decorative light displays are outside this year, along with the model trains. Indoor dining is available with reservations. Most of the light displays are from previous events, which were centered around a particular theme, so think of this year’s GardenFest as a “greatest hits” compilation. Tickets are $5 to $14.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

