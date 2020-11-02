River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include a virtual Fur Ball, an oyster festival, a fantasy play remixed for Zoom and a concert featuring American classics at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

The Richmond SPCA takes its 22nd annual Fur Ball fundraiser online this year, with an expanded, virtual auction as its centerpiece. Festivities on Saturday, Nov. 7, include a meal shared virtually. There’s also a raffle and an online version of the Parade of Pets. Public bidding opens Friday, Nov. 6 (early access begins today), with 70 auction packages including a Peloton Bike+, weekend getaways and jewelry. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s Cinderella Fund, which pays for rehab and veterinary treatment of homeless pets. Between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30 of this year, Richmond SPCA sheltered 3,621 cats and dogs; more than 80% were treated for illness or injuries. The nonprofit hopes to raise $400,000 with the event.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Richmond’s Main Line Brewery will host an all-day affair dedicated to briny bivalves during its first annual RVA Oyster Fest. In addition to a bounty of oysters from area purveyor Rappahannock Oyster Co., the event will feature performances from The Shack Band, Janet Martin Band, Hazeltone and Brass in Pocket. The shucking stars at 1 p.m., and tickets are $15, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Virginia Waterman’s Association. Note to attendees: If hot sauce is your condiment of choice, it’s a B-Y-O event. Masks are required at the gate and when ordering in the taproom.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Artists find a way to interpret these kinds of times. The Virginia Commonwealth University Theater Department is producing “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” Nov. 5-6. New York playwright and screenwriter Qui Nguyen, known for his genre-colliding productions, adapted his 2011 play into an online experience. It’s “Dungeon and Dragons,” high school angst, and family drama blended by a pop cultural mixmaster into laughter and tears. The program is dedicated to the late Lisa Ann “LA” Phipps, a Richmond style icon and lover of Halloween.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Local vocalist Debra Wagoner and pianist Anthony Smith offer the musical equivalent of comfort food, favorites from The Great American Songbook, during three performances at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Nov. 6-8. The 60-minute indoor concerts are socially distanced, with about 30% of the venue’s seats available, masks required and playbills distributed virtually. The shows will feature familiar songs from Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and some country favorites. Tickets are $20 to $25.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

“ Reawakening ,” featuring art created during the pandemic, opens at the SunTrust Center art gallery Nov. 2.

,” featuring art created during the pandemic, opens at the SunTrust Center art gallery Nov. 2. Deborah Dean Lawler performs at the VMFA ’s Dominion Energy Jazz Café at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

’s Dominion Energy Jazz Café at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. Garden Glow shines on at Maymont through Nov. 8.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.