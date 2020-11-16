River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include a concert at a local brewery, a historic church illumination and a new series of dining pop-ups.

Edith K. Shelton, for reasons not fully understood, during the late 1950s wandered the streets taking color photographs of roads less traveled during this pivotal moment in Richmond’s development. Shelton, a University of Richmond cashier, captured now-vanished cityscapes by the light of past afternoons, creating 2,174 photographic prints and 3,016 color slides. In 2015 The Valentine mounted an intriguing exhibition of Shelton’s images and returns with another, “Edith Shelton’s Richmond Revisited,” from Nov. 19 through Sept. 6, 2021. The Valentine is open with timed ticketing, limited attendance and safety protocols.

The advent of the Christmas season will be celebrated at the Holiday Illumination and Open House at Historic Polegreen Church in Mechanicsville on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Watch as the church is illuminated for the first time this season and join carolers from Mechanicsville Baptist Church in song. Whittle down your gift list with handmade gifts from local makers and the Historic Polegreen Church gift shop, tour a Revolutionary War encampment on the grounds or visit Saint Nick, who’ll stop by on his fire engine.

Grab your whisk, rolling pin and leftover Halloween candy to create an original gingerbread house for The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design’s inaugural Gingerbread Design Competition. Individuals or teams must register by Friday, Nov. 20, for a chance to compete for a free membership or free summer camp session. There are divisions for youth, adults and families, and all materials (except for the base) must be edible. Entries will be displayed on the first floor of The Branch Museum from Nov. 30 through Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Hatch Kitchen, the commissary kitchen and food business incubator in South Side, plans to unveil a 9,000-square-foot food hall next spring featuring two outdoor dining areas and nine yet-to-be-determined food vendors. While we wait (impatiently), there’s a sneak peek of what may come via a series of Sunday pop-ups at Hatch Cafe, which is giving food trucks and other nomadic culinary concepts time to shine. On Nov. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m., Lillie Pearl Chef-owner Mike Lindsey, also the former executive chef of EAT Restaurant Partners, will start the series with his fried chicken pop-up, Buttermilk & Honey. Preorders go live on Nov. 17. Also on the bill is authentic Mexican cuisine from Sincero, scheduled for a Dec. 6 appearance.

Other Suggestions:

The Pocahontas Reframed virtual film festival, Nov. 20-22, celebrates indigenous languages, cultures and societies through classic and new films.

virtual film festival, Nov. 20-22, celebrates indigenous languages, cultures and societies through classic and new films. The Richmond Ballet’s latest Studio Series continues through Nov. 22.

