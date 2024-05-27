River City Roundup

Today, we honor the members of the U.S. military who gave their lives in service with events throughout the commonwealth, including the 68th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial; check out our list below for additional holiday observances. Also this week, the Ashland Strawberry Faire and Richmond Greek Festival return, the Richmond Symphony performs Verdi’s “Requiem,” and Main Line Brewery presents DayDream Fest. Enjoy!

The Virginia War Memorial honors those who died in U.S. military service during The Commonwealth of Virginia’s 68th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Beginning at 11 a.m., the free event includes guest speakers, patriotic live music and the ceremonial laying of wreaths inside the memorial’s Shrine of Memory. For individuals and organizations interested in laying a wreath, registration is required this morning prior to the event at an outdoor tent on-site. WTVR-CBS 6 will also provide a live broadcast of the ceremony.

One of life’s greatest joys: a long weekend. Relish the low-key start to this week at Daydream Fest. In its third edition, the unofficial Memorial Day music party returns to Main Line Brewery today from 1 to 5 p.m. The lineup features the Grammy-nominated jazz-funk-hip-hop collective Butcher Brown, along with Illiterate Light, Mekong Xpress, Palmyra and more, plus a full cast of vendors and food trucks. Tickets are $40.

Considering the way locals get excited for the annual Richmond Greek Festival, it’s been circled on my calendar ever since I moved to town. I’m looking forward to attending for the first time this Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, for the culture, the drinks and, of course, the food. Now in its 46th year, the festival, held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, celebrates the local Greek community with a performance stage and multiple tents offering hot a la carte dishes. Admission is free.

A spring harvest tradition, the Ashland Strawberry Faire on Saturday, June 1, is a free event celebrating the juicy red fruit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since 1982, the festival has raised money for Hanover County Public Schools scholarships and various nonprofits. It features 300 food, arts and business vendors stationed across the Randolph-Macon College campus. And, for ease of navigation, there are four free trolley stops.

If you’ve seen the movie “300,” the musical accompaniment for the death of Gerard Butler and his Spartans is the terrifying and exhilarating “Dies irae” section of Giuseppe Verdi’s epic “Requiem.” That portion received criticism in 1874 as “unreligious” and “melodramatic.” Verdi sought to honor the memory of Italian patriot and novelist-poet Alessandro Manzoni, whose work he adored, and “Requiem” became a hit. Experience Verdi’s monument to humanity in music performed by the Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus, directed by Valentina Peleggi, June 1-2 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Tickets start at $15.

Other Suggestions

After nearly a decade, Groovin’ in the Garden returns to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden May 30 with a performance by Richmond favorites Carbon Leaf.

Anomalis Radio returns to The Basement May 31 for the debut of a new monthly music series featuring Jame Moorfield and Don Chirashi.

The Prabir Trio, Deux Visages and Sir Chloe perform during Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island May 31.

The Richmond Choral Society presents RCS Swings, June 2 at the Louis F. Ryan Recital Hall, with special guests Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven.

It’s the final week to catch the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ “Teen Stylin’: Mementos” fashion exhibition, on view through June 2.

More on Memorial Day

The 380th Army Band performs at the front gate of Kings Dominion at 11 a.m. and again for a Grand Bandstand show at 1 p.m. (active and retired military personnel receive free admission with ID).

Addiction recovery nonprofit the McShin Foundation hosts a Memorial Day Cookout.

Sandston hosts a Memorial Day Parade followed by a block party at the Sandston Recreation Area.

Petersburg’s Pamplin Historical Park hosts a Memorial Day Remembrance.

American Legion Post 206 hosts a Memorial Day Silent March, embarking from the Ashland Library to Woodland Cemetery for a memorial service.

