River City Roundup

Happy Memorial Day! We’re still living in a mostly virtual world: Check out today’s ceremony from the Virginia War Memorial, journey to the stars with the Science Museum, and celebrate the class of 2020 with two online ceremonies.

Though it will be closed to the public, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will go on as planned. Watch it via a livestream today at 10 a.m. or broadcast on WTVR CBS 6. Families and organizations who would like to place a wreath at the memorial may do so privately, any time after 11:30 a.m. today through Friday, May 29. Please be sure to observe safety guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet between yourself and others.

The City of Richmond’s motto, “Sic itur ad astra,” essentially means, “This is the way to the stars.” On Thursdays at 2 p.m. beginning May 28, the Science Museum of Virginia will lead virtual visitors on a half-hour journey into space with a series of live astronomy shows on Facebook. Using the museum’s planetarium technology, your guide for these expeditions is the museum’s astronomer, Justin Bartel. He will begin the journey right here in the neighborhood — our own solar system — and travel to distant planets, asteroids and stars. “Even for frequent museum visitors, the shows will contain things they’ve never seen in the Dome before,” Bartel says, “specifically new research published in the last couple months. The first show will focus on the inner solar system, with stops at our moon and three other rocky planets.” The program is open to star-gazers of all ages, and there’s no registration required.

The Richmond Justice Initiative will host its yearly Benefit for Freedom fundraiser virtually from May 28-30. Donations from the three-day drive will support the nonprofit organization's anti-human trafficking workshops and seminars, and the virtual event will feature videos from RJI staffers and board members, a student advocate, and Henrico County Vice Detective Joe Wechsler.

While traditional graduation ceremonies and the festivities that surround them have been canceled this year, the Virginia Department of Education wants to make sure the Class of 2020 doesn’t miss out on this important rite of passage. Join Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam on Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m. for “Virginia Graduates Together,” a virtual graduation ceremony honoring the members of Virginia’s class of 2020. The 30-minute program, broadcast on Virginia PBS stations, Facebook Live and YouTube, celebrates the accomplishments and experiences of the graduates through videos and images submitted by the graduates themselves, their families and friends, and communities.

Who can say their graduation speaker was a Pomeranian or a Golden Retriever? It turns out the class of 2020 can when they tune in to the Richmond Animal League’s Facebook stream on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. for a special congratulations from some furry friends honoring both high school and college graduates. Loved ones of the graduates can purchase a RAL graduation card for $15, and they’ll also receive a shout-out during the stream. Card orders must be placed by May 26, and the proceeds benefit RAL and pets in need.

Don’t Miss

Writers in Residences Richmond magazine and James River Writers present local writers reading their works live from their homes on Fridays at noon on the magazine’s Instagram. On Friday, June 5, tune in with the kids to hear Angela Dominguez read from one of her children’s books.

RVA History Hunt The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, The Valentine and more than 15 other cultural attractions have banded together to offer a history scavenger hunt through Aug. 23 as a way to engage with the community as we're practicing social distancing.

Pride Ride This second annual bike ride tours Richmond's LGBTQ+ historic sites. This year it's set up as a self-guided solo ride May 29-31. A virtual map will be uploaded on May 29, and printed copies will be available at the Little Free Library at Grace and Belvidere streets.

Funnville Foodie Friday Richmond Flying Squirrels games are a summer tradition, and Nutzy and squad want to bring the ballpark experience to fans with this opportunity to order concession-stand bites to go. Richmond Rally Cap, the Squirrels' new official brew, and Feeling Squirrelly wine are also available.

