River City Roundup

After an early taste of spring, it looks like a cool and damp week is on tap for Richmond. If the rain suits your mood, check out a Lego exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, two new art exhibits at The Highpoint or get to stepping at the RVA Street Art Run. In you don’t want to leave the couch, there’s an online lecture via the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, a streamed performance by the Richmond Ballet and a live auction for the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 35th Annual Collectors’ Night. Enjoy the week!

Artist Brian Korte has turned his love of building with colorful Lego blocks into a career, creating custom pieces of art through his business, Brickworkz. On Thursday, March 18, the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen will host an opening reception for an exhibition featuring Korte’s creations, “Vibrance: Lego Art by Brickworkz.” This free event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and also features the Lego constructions of young artists from the Cultural Arts Center’s Artreach programs, which bring art workshops to communities throughout the greater Richmond area. Additional galleries and exhibitions will be open during the reception, and the center’s gift shop is stocked with new items from local makers. Masks are required. “Vibrance” continues through May 16.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Meet the Ladies of Revolution, a group of women in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, organized by Martha Jefferson to raise funds and distribute aid to Virginia soldiers in 1780. “Martha Jefferson and the Virginia Campaigns” is an online lecture presented by Wilton House Museum. Diane Ehrenpreis, curator of decorative arts at Monticello, will present new information about the women’s efforts to support the American Revolution on March 18 at 6 p.m. A registration donation of $10 is suggested.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

One of Richmond’s older and esteemed art galleries, the Eric Schindler Gallery of Church Hill, continues its collaboration with a newer exhibition space, The Highpoint. Extended through April 29 are two shows, David Moore’s “Fading Empires” and Mona Dworkin’s mixed-media portraiture, “What We May Be.” Moore’s paintings contemplate on the sweep of history and how great powers on the wane leave traces of themselves in their art on the walls of their buildings, but also in the lands over which they held dominion. Dworkin takes these grand shifts into the personal realm of intimacy and identity. Together these exhibitions present the complexity of living through history and how we as individuals confront those complexities. The Highpoint galleries are open Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. or by appointment. No more than eight visitors are permitted at a time, and masks are required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Get a workout for your body and your brain by checking out Richmond’s rich trove of public art as you run, walk or jog in the RVA Street Art Run, a Sports Backers virtual event. There are several routes from which to choose, and it costs $22 to participate. Finish your art trek by April 11, and for your efforts, you can get a T-shirt designed by local artist Mickael Broth, also known as Night Owl.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

“Paquita” is among the performances in the latest Richmond Ballet Studio Series , running March 16-28.

, running March 16-28. Stream the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 35th Annual Collectors’ Night on Saturday, March 20.

on Saturday, March 20. Beulah Gould Branch is the focus of tours March 20 and 27 at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.