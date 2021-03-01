River City Roundup

It’s been said that March comes in like a lion, but these subdued days of pandemic restrictions haven’t made for a roaring schedule of events in the River City. That doesn’t mean there aren’t chances to make some noise: The Science Museum of Virginia explores sonic booms, the Richmond Symphony performs live and online, a watch party assembles for “Coming 2 America,” and you can hear a lecture on ways to make your garden a safe space. Have a great week!

The Science Museum of Virginia goes supersonic for the latest installment of its digital Lunch Break Science series on Wednesday, March 3, at noon. Learn about NASA’s experimental X-59 aircraft, designed to create faster flights for air travelers. Traveling at supersonic speeds creates a sonic boom, audible shockwaves produced when an aircraft travels faster than the speed of sound. Commercial planes are restricted from flying faster than the speed of sound over land, but NASA’s X-59 aircraft features innovative technologies designed to reduce sonic booms and improve efficiency. Hear more about this amazing development in flight technology from NASA’s Low Boom Flight Demonstration Mission Integration Manager Peter Coen during the virtual presentation. The digital lecture is free, but registration is required. And, in the words of rap group J.J. Fad, “Now you party people know what supersonic means.”

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

While most concert venues and performers have abandoned in-person concerts during the pandemic, the Richmond Symphony has remained committed to delivering a safe, socially distant experience. For the 2020-21 season, all of its concerts have featured both live performances and livestream options. On Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m., “Beethoven in Vienna” will feature the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and the sunny and cheerful Symphony No. 4. Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez, winner of the Anton Rubinstein International Piano Competition, will make her debut with the Richmond Symphony during this performance.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

“Coming 2 America,” the long-awaited sequel to the Eddie Murphy-led film of 1988, comes to Amazon Prime this week and is the focus of a virtual watch party held by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. Viewers will gather on social media at 7 p.m. for a preview of RBRE events and “press play” together at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5. Chef Mamusu's Africanne on Main restaurant and Bellos Lounge are offering special to-go menus of traditional African cuisine for this event, with other restaurants cooking up a “McDowell’s Burger Special.” It will be hard to top the original film, but I’ll settle for all the good jokes not being in the trailer, a plausible explanation of why the barbershop guys haven’t aged and another theme song from the electro-soul duo known as The System.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Discover how to help reverse the declining biodiversity of our landscapes and turn your home garden into a native-friendly, sustainable habitat for birds and other wildlife in the first installment of “Grow Native,” a series of webinars hosted by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Dr. Douglas Tallamy, a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware and founder of the Hometown National Park movement to rewild America, leads the virtual discussion on Friday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. Registration for the “Grow Native” series is $10; attend each program or pick your topics.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

On Thursday, March 4, at 4 p.m. the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU hosts visual artist Tony Cokes for a lecture and conversation .

. At 6:30 p.m. on March 4, Nigerian-born artist Odili Odita will discuss “Procession,” the monumental mural installed last August in VMFA’s Cochrane Atrium.

the monumental mural installed last August in VMFA’s Cochrane Atrium. The Spirit.jp Drifting Series continues at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

